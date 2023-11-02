What Northwestern men’s basketball has to do to get back to the NCAA Tournament

Northwestern Wildcats basketball is back, and expectations are high for the first time in years. The Wildcats’ 2022-23 campaign saw them finish with a 22-12 record (12-8 in the Big Ten), including four top-20 wins over the course of the regular season. Northwestern fans are ready for the action to return as they expect that same terrific season to repeat itself, but there are some major factors to be considered before any assumptions can be made about NU’s basketball season.

Find a replacement for Chase Audige

At the forefront of everyone’s minds regarding Northwestern’s 2023-24 squad is one looming question: what will the Wildcats do now that star guard Chase Audige is gone? Audige was nothing short of prolific for the ‘Cats last season — he was the second-leading scorer and assister, and was the Big Ten’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year — and after being named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, the redshirt senior declared for the NBA Draft and is currently rostered by the Washington Wizards’ G-League team.

Meanwhile, Northwestern is left without one of its key components from a team that was responsible for the school’s second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, the first being in 2017. Looking ahead now, there remains plenty of question marks on the roster, especially regarding who will step up as the number-two option alongside fifth-year senior guard Boo Buie. One potential answer may just be Brooks Barnhizer.

Though he saw limited action in his freshman season in 2021-22, Barnhizer made massive leaps in the midst of a breakout sophomore year. Practically all of his major statistics made noticeable jumps, including minutes per game, points per game, field goal and three-point shooting percentages, and rebounds per game. If the Lafayette, Indiana native can continue to make positive strides as he enters his third season of Big Ten basketball, the capabilities for Northwestern, especially on the offensive side of the ball are endless — even without Chase Audige.

Keep that home-court magic

Another defining characteristic of Northwestern’s season was its electric home wins: Illinois, Wisconsin, No. 14 Indiana, and, of course, No. 1 Purdue. The Wildcats went 13-5 at home. Recreating that same magic, though it’s obviously no guarantee, could be a difference-maker for Northwestern’s 2023-24 campaign.

One thing that makes some of today’s premier Big Ten programs so successful is their scary home environments. Whether it’s Purdue’s Mackey Arena, the RAC for Rutgers, or Indiana’s infamous Assembly Hall, having a home-court advantage could be massive to replicate the movie-like finishes that the Wildcats had.

Dominate the turnover game

At a first glance, it isn’t obvious why Northwestern was as successful as they were last year. Though it was toward the bottom of major categories such as scoring, field goal and three-point shooting, and rebounding margin, the Wildcats thrived the most in the turnover game, and capitalized on it.

NU was first in the conference in turnover margin last season, sporting a +4.29 margin, which was a head above the rest of the pack (second-place Wisconsin’s margin was +3.17). With speedy, athletic guards who also knew how to protect the ball like Buie, Audige, Barnhizer and Ty Berry, the ‘Cats were absolutely stacked with talent at the guard positions. This year, they bring back three of their five rotational guards, and add Denver transfer Justin Mullins to the mix as well, a sophomore guard who averaged nearly 10 points per game in his first year of college basketball.

Overall, there isn’t any guarantee that the Wildcats have as magical a season as they did last year: after all, it was arguably the most successful basketball season in school history. But, head coach Chris Collins and crew definitely have an opportunity to replicate something special, assuming things go their way.