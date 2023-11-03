Northwestern men’s basketball 2023-24 player previews: Boo Buie

Although Boo Buie struggled to find his offensive groove against McKendree in exhibition play, Agent Zero still managed 10 points on three-of-nine shooting and ran the offense with a game-high nine assists. Let’s dive into what makes Buie critical as Northwestern’s floor general and premier scorer this season.

Who is he?

Graduate student; guard; 6-foot-2; 180 pounds; from Albany, New York; Preseason Third Team All-American; unanimous Preseason All-Big Ten Team selection (first Wildcat since Bryant McIntosh in 2017)

2022-2023 Stats

34 games (34 starts), 34.9 minutes per game, 17.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, 4.5 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game, 40.6% FG%, 31.8% 3PT%, 86.9% FT%.

2022-2023 review

In his senior season for the ‘Cats, Buie blossomed into one of the country’s premier point guards, finishing the campaign as a Bob Cousy Award Finalist and with All-Big Ten First Team honors. The four-year starter finished sixth in the the conference in points per game and fifth in assists per contest.

Buie found his footing in mid-November’s non-conference action against Purdue Fort Wayne, pouring in 28 points off 9-of-18 shooting and canning seven threes to surpass the 1,000 career point mark with the ‘Cats. Just over two weeks later against Michigan State at the Breslin Center, No. 0 dropped 20 points in Northwestern’s first Big Ten win of the season.

But it wasn’t until conference play when Buie caught fire, scoring 20-plus points in 11 of 16 games from Northwestern’s win at Indiana in early January, to the squad’s heartbreaking loss to Penn State on March 1. During the ‘Cats’ five-game win streak in February, culminating in historic wins over No. 1 Purdue and No. 14 Indiana, Buie dominated, posting 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks against the Boilermakers — the first Big Ten Player in over a decade to tally 25-plus points, 3-plus blocks, 3-plus steals and 3-plus assists in a conference game. Against the Hoosiers, Buie’s buzzer-beating right-handed floater in the game’s dying moments gave Northwestern another critical win, fueling the program into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021.

As Northwestern’s five-game win streak came to an end with a loss in Champaign, Buie, repping the nameless No. 4 jersey after his No. 0 jersey ripped, dropped a career-high 35 points fueled by 6-of-11 shooting from deep. And in the NCAA Tournament, Buie continued to lead Northwestern’s offense with a game-high 22 points against Boise State and team-high 18 points against UCLA.

Finishing the season with 31 double-digit scoring games, Buie’s 588 points scored last year ranked third-highest among single-season performances in program history.

Strengths

Buie is an offensive weapon. His ability to attack the rim, finish with either hand in traffic and soft touch off the glass allows him to be an effective paint penetrator against the Big Ten’s best defenders. When his offense isn’t at its best, Buie’s aggressiveness and relentless penetration off the dribble allows him to slow the game down and get to the line — where he’s among the best in the country, finishing last season second in the Big Ten in free throw percentage. His 126-made free throws were the most in a single-season by a Wildcat since Evan Eschmeyer’s 208 from the stripe in 1998-99.

On the perimeter, Buie’s three point shooting is a major problem for opposing defenses when he’s feeling it from downtown. With deep range and an ability to create thanks to an explosive dribble, defenses have to play Buie high, allowing the floor general to dish the rock to open teammates. Buie’s talent forces defenses to focus on Northwestern’s superstar, but Agent Zero’s vision and ability to dish the ball makes him a filthy facilitator. Add in his ability to shine in the biggest moments, and Buie’s clutch gene makes him downright dangerous as Northwestern’s offensive dagger.

On the other end of the floor, Buie’s no slouch defensively. Although he’s not the same defensive weapon as he is offensively, the New York native snagged 38 steals last season, 14 more than the year prior. His hustle and competitiveness, especially grabbing boards, makes his tenacious style an asset to Northwestern’s chaos-inducing defense.

Weaknesses

For as good as Buie can be offensively, his playmaking comes with a fair share of mistakes and mental lapses. On any given night when his game isn’t quite there, Buie’s tendency is to force the issue and attack more, causing outcomes like the star had at the Cancun Challenge, scoring five points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field against Liberty and six points on 3-of-13 shooting against Auburn. Plus, Buie can be sloppy with the ball, turning it over 82 times last year, 24 more times than the year before. Northwestern’s star needs to continue to look for his teammates and rely on their talent to open up his opportunities while struggling.

Three-point shooting-wise, Buie’s numbers regressed last season: the senior only converted at a 31.8% clip from downtown. That’s less than his 34.1% shooting from deep as a junior and 36.0% rate as a sophomore. Offensively, Buie lacks efficiency for someone who attempted over 14 shots a game, finishing the year 40.6% from the field. Compare that number to Terrance Shannon Jr.’s 44.2% shooting, Tyson Walker’s 45.2% shooting and Jalen Pickett’s 50.8% shooting (albeit a different style of play) last season, and it’s clear Buie needs to improve his effectiveness as a volume scorer.

Although Buie isn’t a poor defender, he’s not an elite All-Big Ten defensive talent either. That hasn’t been a problem playing alongside Chase Audige the past couple seasons. Without Audige’s defensive presence, expect Buie to take a larger role clamping opposing elite talents that would’ve been Audige’s assignment — something that may be tough for him without Audige’s elite tools.

Expectations

Northwestern’s chances to become the first team in program history to make back-to-back NCAA Tournaments rely on Buie’s ability to carry the squad through the highs and lows of a Big Ten season. NU’s other pieces will certainly play a role, but without their leader, the Wildcats are nothing more than a bottom-end mediocre Big Ten team. Buie is lightning in a bottle. He can strike at any time, giving the ‘Cats an uncanny ability to pull off upsets, compete among the conference’s titans and hold their own in conference play.

Without Audige, Buie’s importance as a playmaker who can create for himself and those around him is paramount to the essence of how Northwestern’s offense functions. Expect Northwestern’s reliance on Buie’s ability to score at will to enable the superstar to finish as a top-three scorer in the conference in points per game. However, if Buie fails to improve his efficiency from the field, especially from deep, Northwestern will struggle to stay competitive in high-scoring battles.

Already named to the Cousy Award Watch List, Buie has a unique opportunity to follow up Northwestern’s program-record 12 conference wins and best Big Ten finish since 1959 last year as the face of Northwestern basketball. Currently in 10th place on Northwestern’s all-time scoring list, Buie is well within John Shurna’s program-record 2,038 career points mark, only trailing by 497 points. If Buie is able to engineer another historic season, he’ll have the ‘Cats back in the Big Dance and himself at the top of Northwestern’s record books.