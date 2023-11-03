Sullivan’s Slings: Finally clicked

Welcome back to the film room, everybody. After a brutal loss in Nebraska, Northwestern looked to bounce back in a Halloweekend matchup against Maryland, and bounce back they did. The ‘Cats took down the Terps 33-27, and its quarterback was a big reason NU came away victorious. Yes, you read that correctly.

With Ben Bryant out another week with an upper-body injury, Brendan Sullivan was under center for the Wildcats — and he balled. Without a question, Saturday was the best game of Sullivan’s career. After two poor showings this season, the junior displayed how good he could be. I’ve watched a lot of Brendan Sullivan tape over the past two seasons, but I’ve never been more excited to dive into his film from this weekend. This should be a fun piece, so get some popcorn and let’s talk about high-level QB play.

The Numbers

It was a career day for the gunslinger, finishing the game 16-for-23 for 265 yards and two touchdowns and adding 63 yards on the ground. His 265 yards were 100 more than any game he has started, and his efforts earned him a 78.1 PFF passing grade — the highest by a NU quarterback this season. The junior’s yards per attempt skyrocketed to 11.5 yards this week, the highest by a ‘Cat this season. Sullivan had three big time throws (a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window), but had a turnover-worthy play as well.

It was another week of Sullivan facing heavy duress, facing pressure on 48.5% of snaps. The ‘Cats’ starter only completed 33% of his passes when facing pressure; although, he completed 60% of his pass attempts when he was blitzed — which was over 63% of the time. When protected, Sullivan completed nearly 93% of his passes for over 200 yards.

No. 6 was lights out pushing the ball down the field, going 5-for-7 on 10+-yard passes. Here is a breakdown of every pass the junior tossed on Saturday.

Last week, I said that the tape told a completely different story than the stats did; however, this week, they line up perfectly. Let’s not waste any more time and dive into the tape.

The Good

After struggling to find positives last week, there is so much to talk about this week. Sullivan balled against the Terps and deserves his flowers.

Run, Sully, Run

This has always been the part of Sullivan’s game where he excels. He is able to make plays when the play breaks down, and this weekend was a prime example of how good he is with his legs.

This was an absurd play from Sullivan. With the Terps in man coverage, Northwestern runs a vertical concept play side. Despite rushing just four, Maryland collapses the pocket and flushes Sullivan to his left. With a defender in his face, the junior resets his hips and uncorks a bomb to A.J. Henning, who makes a phenomenal diving grab. Not only does Sullivan keep the play alive with his feet: he delivers a dot while being crushed. There are not many QBs in college football who can make this throw; luckily for Northwestern, No. 6 is one of them.

SIT. DOWN. YOUNG. FELLA.

This is a really good blitz design from Maryland, but Sullivan is able to make chicken salad out of chicken s**t. The Terps bring six, including one on a twist stunt, and overwhelm the ‘Cats’ O-line. This should be a sack, but the junior evades the rush and escapes through the front of the pocket. As he turns into a runner, the QB makes a defender eat dirt with a nasty stiff arm and scampers for an 18-yard gain. In prior starts, Sullivan bailed out of the pocket backward and lost yards; this time, he continued to move forward and turned it into a fresh set of downs. It is a minute detail, but it shows that he is continuing to improve in the pocket. That is a great sign for his development and for the ‘Cats.

This another freak play from Sullivan. Maryland brings seven, and NU only has five protecting, so there are two free rushers instantly. One of the rushers shoots right through the A gap into the junior’s face. No. 6 is able to scramble right before the defender clobbers him, rolling right as more Terps inch closer. Even with a defender wrapped around his legs, going to the ground, the ‘Cats’ signal caller miraculously flips it to Cam Porter for a walk-in touchdown.

This is a perfect play call by the Terrapins, but Sullivan was able to stave off a sack once again. There should not be a way this turns into a positive play, yet the Wildcats got six out of it. In the box, my jaw dropped watching this play because no one should be able to make this play — but Brendan Sullivan did.

Precision Passing

There were multiple throws where Sully dropped the ball in a bucket. Despite tight coverage, NU’s receivers came away with a catch because their QB put it right on target.

‘Cats fans, just stop and admire this throw. Maryland is in man coverage, and Cam Johnson runs a simple go route. With a clean pocket, Sullivan looks play side, works his way back side, hitches and tosses a dime to Johnson. This ball could not be placed any better, even if the QB handed the ball to the WR. He puts just enough air on it to get it over the corner in coverage and gets enough zip for the ball to beat the high safety to the spot. There is nothing either defender can do because the throw is perfect. I was in awe during the game, and I am even more in awe watching the tape back. Furthermore, this was not the only dart he threw on Saturday.

Nothing Mike Bajakian loves to dial up more than the fake screen, post-wheel concept at the edge of the red zone.

The Terps were again in Cover One, and the Wildcats made them pay. Sullivan executes a good pump fake, and Bryce Kirtz beats his defender inside on a post. With another clean pocket, the junior tosses a pass right to Kirtz in stride for a touchdown. This is a much more difficult throw than people think: too much on it and the receiver runs out of room, too little on it and the corner can undercut it. Sullivan does neither of these things and gives Kirtz enough room to get both feet down easily while allowing the corner no chance of making a play on the ball. It was at this moment in the game that I knew Sullivan was feeling it, because there were multiple other starts in his career where he does not make this throw.

Last season, it felt that Sullivan was playing conservatively and taking the checkdown first. Now, he is letting it rip and showing how strong his arm is. He makes one of these throws each week, and it may be the difference between a win and a loss down the road.

The Bad

To be honest, I am nitpicking here. Sullivan played extremely well, but there is always room for improvement.

Going Backward

While this has gotten much better in just a few weeks since Sullivan has taken over under center, the junior is sometimes too quick to get out of the pocket. His biggest weakness is that when he bails the pocket, he often is heading in the wrong direction.

If you look up the word jittery in the dictionary, this play shows up. Maryland brings four, but the offensive line picks it up with ease. Sure, the nose tackle gets a little penetration, but this is a clean pocket. You see Sullivan try to step up, which is the correct decision, but then decide against it and start running backward. He creates pressure for himself and ends up having to throw the ball away. Because he puts his eyes down and starts moving backward, Sullivan effectively ends the play. He can’t see what his receivers are doing, so he has to just heave it out of bounds.

This simply cannot happen. Northwestern is in chip shot range, and Sullivan almost takes them out of field goal range entirely. Maryland does a great job at penetrating the offensive line, overwhelming the ‘Cats. I know Sullivan is trying to make a play on third down, but as soon as the interior defensive lineman flushed No. 6 from the pocket, the ball should be tossed out of bounds; instead, he keeps running farther behind the LOS and allows the edge rusher to join in the pursuit and send him even closer to midfield.

By the time Sullivan finally throws the ball away, he is 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage. There should never be a play where the QB has to throw a stiff arm to avoid a 20-yard loss, but Sullivan did. He is lucky he got away with it this time, but teams already have and will continue to make him pay for going the wrong way.

Reading Leverage

If you have read any of my quarterback breakdowns over the last 18 months, you know that nothing drives me more insane than when quarterbacks do not throw the RPO when they should. Well, here we are again.

Northwestern has three on the outside, and Maryland has two. This is a pre-snap read Sullivan has to make. When there is a numbers advantage on the outside, get the ball out there to your playmakers in space. If he throws the screen, it is an easy five-yard gain, with the potential for a big play; instead, the Wildcats pick up one on an inside zone. It is simple, but it drives me crazy every time I see it. If an offense has a numbers advantage, take it.

Final Thoughts

I have been very critical of Brendan Sullivan since he stepped in for Bryant a month ago, but he shut me up on Saturday. He played the position at an extremely high level and showed he can be a Big Ten-caliber quarterback. Consistency is now the key, but for at least one week, he proved all the naysayers wrong.