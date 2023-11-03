Making the Big Ten Coach of the Year case for David Braun

Over the summer, I was watching Secret Base’s brilliant docu-series “History of the Minnesota Vikings” when something that caught my eye (I highly, highly recommend checking out the whole series if you have the time — it’s worth your while). About 15 minutes into Episode Five, Jon Bois tells the story of former Vikings coach Dennis Green, who made a pit stop at Northwestern before rising to the NFL ranks. If you don’t have the opportunity to check out 90 seconds from the hyperlink above, the gist of the section is this: on the heels of a 34-game losing streak spanning multiple seasons in the early eighties, in 1982 Dennis Green led Northwestern to a 3-8 record and as Bois perfectly puts it, “[The voters] said, ‘Wait, you won three games at Northwestern? Holy s---! You win Big Ten Coach of the Year. Congratulations.’”

Setting aside the 34-game losing streak, which is awfully hard to do, this got me thinking. How many wins would David Braun need to accumulate to be awarded for his coaching accomplishments in 2023? Of course, the Big Ten looks a lot different now than it did in ‘82 — back then, it was actually 10 teams. But now that Braun has passed Green’s winning output from over 40 years ago and has this Northwestern team on the cusp of bowl eligibility, I’m going to build the case for David Braun, potential Big Ten Coach of the Year. I’m not saying this will, or even should, happen. I’m just laying out the facts, and you can do whatever you’d like with it. Throw a parade? Fine by me. Burn your reading device? To each their own.

Step One: The Easy Cross-Outs

Let’s start with the low-hanging fruit. Here is a list of Big Ten coaches you can bet the mortgage that will not win Coach of the Year:

Purdue — Ryan Walters

Michigan State: Harlon Barnett

Indiana: Tom Allen

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh

Illinois: Bret Bielema

The two Indiana team leaders, Walters and Allen, simply fall out of the race due to poor performance. Indiana has yet to win a conference matchup, and Walters’ first year in West Lafayette has been a major struggle. Barnett was thrown into an undesirable situation following the midseason firing of Mel Tucker, but he has been 0-6 since taking over, so scratch him off. Illinois technically could go on a 4-0 run to close out the season against a moderate schedule, but the Fighting Illini would still need some help to win the Big Ten West, and I don’t see that undefeated run happening.

Jim Harbaugh is certainly the trickiest of the bunch. Michigan could very well finish the regular season 12-0 and cruise to a conference title, including a win over Ohio State. Even if that happens, I don’t see Harbaugh winning the award for a few reasons. First off, Harbaugh won it last year, and usually coaches are rewarded for turning a program around or exceeding the previous year’s record. Second off, Harbaugh was suspended for the first three games of this season amid an NCAA investigation, so his record is technically only 5-0 at the moment. Last, not sure if you’ve seen it, but, uhhhhh... There is an even worse scandal brewing in Ann Arbor for potential sign stealing. All that, and I’d be shocked to see Harbaugh honored by the season’s end.

Technically possible, but there is work to be done

Here’s the next list of guys I am more tentatively crossing out in pencil — most of these coaches do have a path to the award, but for whatever reason, I don’t see it happening:

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz

Maryland: Mike Locksley

Minnesota: P.J. Fleck

Penn State: James Franklin

Let’s break these down one at a time. For Iowa and Ferentz, the team might finish 10-2, but it’s hard to argue that Ferentz has elevated this roster any more than usual. The team has the same defensive identity with the same offensive struggles. The Hawkeyes have enjoyed an easy conference slate, without either Ohio State or Michigan on the schedule. The one ranked team they did face off against, then-No. 7 Penn State, blew the doors off the Hawkeyes, 31-0.

Five weeks into the season, Locksley looked like the favorite for this award as the Terps jumped out to a 5-0 start. Since then, Maryland has hit a wall, dropping three straight matches, including losses to both Illinois and Northwestern. With Penn State and Michigan still on the docket, it looks like Maryland will finish with a losing record in conference play.

For Minnesota, it’s been more of the same. While the Gophers could go on a run to claim the Big Ten West title, that dream will most likely fall short with remaining matchups against Ohio State and Wisconsin. A bad loss to Northwestern earlier in the year most likely seals the deal.

The only way Franklin wins this award is by winning out, beating Michigan (unlikely, in my opinion) and having Michigan beat Ohio State (much more possible) in order to activate a three-way tie that might go in PSU’s favor, going all the way down to the fifth tiebreaker. It’s quite the long shot, and the 2023 Penn State story is the same one we’ve grown accustomed to the past few seasons: drum up early season hype and subsequently fall flat against Ohio State and Michigan. In my opinion, that leaves five legitimate candidates for the crown.

The true contenders

Let’s break each of these resumes down, in order of weakest chance of winning to strongest (of course, in my subjective opinion):

5. Luke Fickell (Wisconsin) — I wanted to put Fickell in the previous group, but Wisconsin’s remaining schedule makes Fickell’s inclusion in this section necessary. With a remaining lineup of Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota, Wisconsin could very well finish 9-3 and 7-2 in conference play. Although at times I’ve been underwhelmed by Fickell’s team in his first season in Madison, it’s hard to ignore a new coach boosting a team’s regular-season win total by three full games. Begrudgingly, I’m keeping Fickell as a contender, knowing that a single loss makes him a cross-off in my book.

4. Matt Rhule (Nebraska) — You can copy and paste a lot of what I just said and apply it to Rhule as well. The only differences? First, with a tougher remaining schedule, Rhule has the chance to impress voters with matchups against Maryland, Wisconsin and Iowa. Second, the Cornhuskers went just 4-8 in 2022, making Rhule’s turnaround even more impressive. Nebraska has played well as of late, winning five of the last six, but you’d probably think a 3-1 record would be the minimum for Rhule to garner consideration.

3. Ryan Day (Ohio State) — This one just comes down to one thing: beating Michigan. If the Buckeyes take care of their rival on the road and finish 12-0, Ohio State will likely go on to win the Big Ten and enter the CFP as the top-ranked team with the strongest resume in college football. In that case, give Day the award — fine by me. If Ohio State loses “The Game” and Day’s record against Michigan drops to 1-3, you can probably write Day off, even if Ohio State is still able to sneak into the playoffs.

2. David Braun (Northwestern) — Maybe this is optimistic, but I’m inclined to think voters will have a ton of respect for the job Braun has done in Evanston after being thrust into head coaching duties with less than two months to prepare for opening day. It hasn’t been pretty, but Northwestern sits at 4-4, already a three-game improvement from the 1-11 record under Pat Fitzgerald in 2022. After losing four players to the NFL (Peter Skoronski, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Evan Hull and Cameron Mitchell), Braun might still end the year with the single-biggest wins improvement in the conference. If Northwestern loses to Iowa this weekend, am I going to jump off this bandwagon? Heck no. Looking at Northwestern’s remaining four games (Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue and Illinois), with three or four wins, deliver Braun the award on a silver platter. 2-2? Yep, still has my vote, as getting this team to a bowl game would have been unfathomable before the season. Even if NU goes 1-3 and finishes out at 5-7, I can still make the argument a la Dennis Green that there was no better coaching job in the Big Ten in 2023 relative to situation.

1. Greg Schiano (Rutgers) — If this award were handed out today, I think Schiano gets it. Rutgers, sitting at 6-2 has already earned bowl eligibility and improved on the 4-8 record from a season ago. The team has looked completely different in his fourth season (of his second stint) in Piscataway. That said, Rutgers’ remaining schedule is a gauntlet of Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and Maryland. It would be optimistic to suggest Rutgers could split those four games, though I do think a 7-5 Rutgers season is still deserving of praise and potential hardware.

With the remaining schedule diminishing, there is still so much up for grabs in the Big Ten. Of course, both division races are still wide open and double-digit teams could reach a bowl game. On the individual level, J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) are both in the mix for the Heisman and the Big Ten will also hand out conference-specific honors. Although many of these races should be close, if the previous 1,600 words didn’t illustrate it, I think the Coach of the Year competition is the one to watch.