Northwestern football’s season appeared to take a fateful turn after the team’s disappointing 17-9 defeat in Lincoln to the Cornhuskers. But, that all changed diametrically last Saturday, when the Wildcats upset the Maryland Terrapins, 33-27. Bradley and David recap how Brendan Sullivan’s play catapulted the ‘Cats to a win and preview Northwestern’s huge clash with Iowa from Wrigley Field.
Filed under:
Pound the Talk, Episode 10: A new zenith
The best Northwestern football has looked since... When?
By Bradley Locker and David Gold
