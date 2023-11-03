 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pound the Talk, Episode 10: A new zenith

The best Northwestern football has looked since... When?

By Bradley Locker and David Gold
NCAA Football: Maryland at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern football’s season appeared to take a fateful turn after the team’s disappointing 17-9 defeat in Lincoln to the Cornhuskers. But, that all changed diametrically last Saturday, when the Wildcats upset the Maryland Terrapins, 33-27. Bradley and David recap how Brendan Sullivan’s play catapulted the ‘Cats to a win and preview Northwestern’s huge clash with Iowa from Wrigley Field.

