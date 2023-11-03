Interviewing the Enemy: Q&A with The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman

After a crucial victory over Maryland, the Wildcats head to the friendly confines to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. To get us set for this Big Ten showdown, Inside NU spoke to The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman to fill us in on Iowa.

INU: Despite its struggles, Iowa is already bowl-eligible at 6-2. What is the mood in Iowa City and how do Hawkeye’s fans feel about the state of the program?

Dochterman: The feelings are mixed right now because of the offensive issues. The excitement over whether Iowa could win the West Division is somewhat muted because of what inevitably awaits the Hawkeyes – or any West Division champion – in Indianapolis. But I would say feelings have altered somewhat after this week’s events and many fans now are more excited for the future.

INU: Obviously, the big news this week was Brian Ferentz being fired as offensive coordinator. What went wrong this season? Is there any part of Iowa’s offense that the Wildcats should fret?

Dochterman: The Hawkeyes’ offense has been on a downward spiral the last three years because of multiple reasons. This year specifically, season-ending injuries to quarterback Cade McNamara and tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All have taken away any real hope of a decent passing game. The scheme is old and tired and the playcalling hasn’t helped.

The Hawkeyes’ running game is much improved but didn’t show it against Minnesota because the Gophers sold out against the run. Iowa did nothing in the pass game to make the Gophers pay for it, which is part execution and mostly play calling.

INU: Defensively, the Hawkeyes have been one of the best in the nation despite losing top talent to the NFL. What has the defense done well and how can NU counter?

Dochterman: This is one of the most collectively solid defensive units I’ve covered at Iowa. At all three levels, the Hawkeyes are good but not necessarily dynamic. They are fundamentally sound at every position and rarely get beat. They’re not as prolific in rushing the passer as last year and no player can replicate Jack Campbell, but they’re disruptive up front and middle linebacker Jay Higgins has filled Campbell’s role as well as anyone could.

The one element Northwestern brings that could give Iowa some issues is the RPO quick-passing attack with a capable runner at QB. But you’ve got to be patient against Iowa’s defense, which is difficult to do over four quarters.

INU: You can’t talk about Iowa without talking about punts. How can Northwestern neutralize Cooper DeJean in the return game?

Dochterman: Kick it out of bounds? Haha. He’s a tremendous threat every time he touches the ball. He could be an All-American as a defensive back, punt returner or, if the Ferentzes let him, as an offensive performer. I’d either punt out of bounds or sky high without regard for distance and force him to fair catch. You don’t want to give him the ball and 10 yards of space or he’ll make you pay.

INU: This is the lowest over/under in college football history. What is your score prediction and do you think the under hits?

Dochterman: With Iowa football, you just keep predicting the under and you might miss once but you’ll end up ahead in the long run. Unless there are multiple turnovers, I don’t see Iowa scoring very often. Likewise, unless there are big plays or a couple of defensive scores, I don’t see Northwestern putting up many points on Iowa. Let’s just give the offenses each three field goals and I’ll say DeJean does something either on defense or special teams and Iowa pulls out a 16-9 win.