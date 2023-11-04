Northwestern-Iowa 2023 Predictions

With Northwestern sitting at 4-4 and 2-3 in Big Ten play, today’s clash with the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 B1G) will prove enormous in dictating the winner of the Big Ten West. Will the Wildcats do something they haven’t since 2020 and beat the Hawkeyes? What about the dubious over/under? Our staffers weigh in.

Iggy Dowling: Iowa 17, Northwestern 6

Northwestern hasn’t played two really good or really bad games in a row this entire season. It’s defied logic in every other way, and it’ll do it this weekend at Wrigley Field by making this Iowa offense look somewhat passable. And yes, take the under.

Bradley Locker: Iowa 18, Northwestern 15

A real football score for what should be an incredibly amusing game. Northwestern has made legitimate strides on defense relative to permitting 33 to the Hawkeyes last year, but the 'Cats will need to hem in Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson, who combined for 24 carries and 136 yards in Iowa City in 2022. On offense, I struggle to see Brendan Sullivan playing at as high of a clip, particularly by staying in the pocket effectively. Plus, Iowa can totally neutralize NU's receiver corps with Cooper DeJean and Sebastian Castro. This one should be somewhat close and, yes, even have both teams break 14 points!

David Gold: Iowa 10, Northwestern 6

Take the under folks.

Ethan Segall: Iowa 16, Northwestern 10

On one sideline stands Kirk Ferentz, 25 years into his tenure as Iowa’s head coach. On the other (or same sideline, but further down because Wrigley Field has a weird layout) is David Braun, who will be coaching his ninth-ever game as head coach. Even in a newsy week that revealed Iowa’s offensive coordinator, who is also Ferentz’s son, will be getting the axe at the season’s end, I’m favoring the veteran in what should be a doozy.

Miguel Muñoz: Iowa 10, Northwestern 6

This game has the lowest over/under in college football history for a reason. On both sides of the ball, Iowa will define this game — a terrific defense, and a horrific offense. Northwestern just won’t be able to do much offensively.

Patrick Winograd: Iowa 16, Northwestern 13

I never thought I would see an over/under this low, but now that it is actually happening, I am still somehow siding with the under. I don’t think the announcement that Brian Ferentz will be out as Iowa’s offensive coordinator at the conclusion of the season will provide any kind of spark for the Hawkeyes, but I do think they will have enough motivation to pull out an ugly victory. While I think both teams will be able to get the ball in the red zone due to some short fields and turnovers, I also think both teams will struggle to cash in red zone opportunities, leading to a classic, low-scoring Big Ten West battle at Wrigley Field.

Ascher Levin: Iowa 13, Northwestern 10

Coming off an offensive explosion against Maryland, Northwestern is taking on one of the best defenses in the country led by cornerback Cooper DeJean. On the other side of the ball, Iowa has the worst offense in the Big Ten and possibly the worst in the country. I think the game is going to be determined by special teams. Iowa has one of college football’s best punters of all time: Tory Taylor. Taylor is arguably the best and most important player on the team, and he does a great job flipping the field. DeJean also is a punt returner, and it will be necessary for Northwestern to keep the ball out of his hands. This game is going to be a low-scoring battle, and I think Iowa will barely come out on top.

Natalie Wells: Iowa 17, Northwestern 13

The Hawkeyes under OC Brian Ferentz have sported one of the country’s worst offenses this season, averaging an FBS-worst 232.4 yards per game — football nepotism at its finest. Lucky for Iowa, they have elite punter Tory Taylor, who nets 45.5 yards per boot. Brendan Sullivan had a career-best performance last week, but he’ll be facing a much tougher defense at the Friendly Confines.

Brendan Preisman: Iowa 3, Northwestern 2

The women weep. The children scream. Kirk Ferentz laughs. Peak Iowa has been achieved.

Season Standings

6-2: Bradley Locker, Natalie Wells

6-0: Noah Poser

5-3: Iggy Dowling, David Gold

5-2: Brendan Preisman

4-4: Ascher Levin

4-3: Ethan Segall

4-0: Patrick Winograd

3-2: John Olsen, Ashleigh Provoost

2-2: Adam Beck

2-0: Sammy Krimstein

1-0: Jeremy Song

0-2: John Ferrara