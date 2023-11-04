Gamethread/How to Watch Iowa-Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio, betting line, injury report

For the second straight season, Brendan Sullivan gets a start against the Iowa Hawkeyes. This time around, though, the junior is coming off the unquestioned best game of his career — and with Northwestern having quadrupled its win total. Will NU make it two straight and vault itself into Big Ten West title consideration? Here’s all you need to know to watch and follow ‘Cats-Hawkeyes from Wrigley Field.

Broadcast Information

Location: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Peacock (peacocktv.com)

Radio: WGN Radio 720 AM, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Iowa -5, O/U 31 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern

OUT: QB Ben Bryant, EDGE Anto Saka, WR Jacob Gill, WR Nigel Williams, WR Frank Covey IV, TE Chris Petrucci, TE Jack Fitzgerald

QUESTIONABLE: TE Duke Olges

Iowa

OUT: DB T.J. Hall, RB T.J. Washington, WR Reese Osgood, LB Zach Twedt, TE Luke Lachey

QUESTIONABLE: None