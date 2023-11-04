Stock up, stock down from Northwestern’s narrow defeat to Iowa at Wrigley Field

With the chance to get above .500 for the first time this season, Northwestern welcomed Iowa to Wrigley Field in the midst of a chaotic Big Ten West race. Even with prognosticators projecting an all-time low scoring output, the two teams combined for just 17 points as Iowa narrowly escaped the Friendly Confines with a 10-7 victory. Check out which stocks went up and which went down from the disappointing loss.

Stock Up

Bend-but-don’t-break defense

In the first half, Iowa reached Northwestern territory four different times, and even reached the edge of field goal range. Each time, the Northwestern defense held firm to keep the Hawkeyes off the board. On the opening drive, a Jaylen Pate third down sack forced an Iowa punt. The very next drive, Xander Mueller blew up an Iowa screen to force a loss of four on third down, causing the Hawkeyes to miss the subsequent field goal.

On drive Number Three, Iowa bludgeoned down all the way to the Northwestern 26, but a beautiful play by Theran Johnson forced an interception to keep the game scoreless. Late in the second quarter, on a drive that started in Wildcat territory, an Aidan Hubbard first down sack stymied Iowa’s plans to eventually force a punt. Throughout the first half, Northwestern came up with clutch plays to keep the game scoreless.

Throwback football

If you’re one of those people who likes to spend their Saturday kicked back on a leather recliner sipping prune juice, complaining about the lack of defense in the Big 12 and missing the days of Chuck Noll and The Beatles, you probably loved Northwestern-Iowa.

Maybe “throwback” is acting as a stand-in for the word “awful,” but let’s just rally off a few stats from... Whatever this game was:

In the first half, Northwestern averaged a mere 1.3 yards per play

The first 30 minutes saw 10 combined punts between the two teams and zero red zone trips

Northwestern had more penalty yards than offensive yards in the first half and ran just one play in Iowa territory (a 17-yard loss on an aborted snap)

Until the final drive of regulation, the longest play from scrimmage for either team was a 15-yard pass from Iowa on a bootleg dump-off. 15 yards!

Neither starting quarterback surpassed 85 yards in the air and neither team reached the 200-yard mark for total offense

The Big Ten West as a comedic entity

To put it plainly, Iowa-Northwestern was one of the funniest college football games I’ve ever watched. It was funny in the darkest of ways, but it was comedic nonetheless. Elsewhere in the West, Wisconsin and Nebraska were both upset by bottom-of-the-barrel teams from the East in Indiana and Michigan State. Entering the game, there was a scenario that involved Northwestern beating Iowa and Illinois beating Minnesota that would have resulted in a five-way tie atop the Big Ten West with a quintet of teams sitting at 3-3 conference records.

With the Iowa win, the Hawkeyes appear to be in the driver’s seat with only a couple of games remaining, but in the topsy-turvy Big Ten West, anything is possible. In the final season of the conference structure, the funniest division in college football is delivering the goods.

Honorable Mentions: Fourth quarter offense, Wrigley Field, the under

Stock Down

Defensive penalties

The Wildcats finished the first half with five penalties for 51 yards, four of which came on the defensive side of the ball. Northwestern was unable to get off the field due to two gut-punching pass interference penalties on the first drive of the game, both coming on crucial third downs. On the second Iowa possession, more of the same commenced as a second defensive pass interference penalty on Garnett Hollis Jr. allowed Iowa to advance the ball. The ultra-rare “sideline interference” penalty spotted Iowa another 15 yards later in the half. For a team that is already operating with a slim margin for error, the messy mistakes did Northwestern no favors.

Goal-line offense

In the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of nothing, Northwestern put together a massive drive to reach the doorstep of the goal line. After a Cooper DeJean pass interference penalty, Northwestern had four chances from the two-yard line to punch the ball in and tie the game. Here’s how the sequence went:

First down: stuff

Second down: stuff

Third down: stuff

Fourth down: stuff

Not ideal! The 18-play, 66-yard drive that took 9:24 off the clock ended with zero points on the scoreboard. To be fair, Northwestern did redeem itself on the next drive with a touchdown pass from five yards out, but that sequence was incredibly costly.

Punting

Not only did Northwestern punt eight times, which naturally means eight different Wildcat possessions did not end in points, but some of the game’s most crucial moments tilted the game in Iowa’s favor as a result of punts.

Early in the second half, Iowa blocked Northwestern’s punt, giving the Hawkeyes the ball at Northwestern’s 25 yard line. Iowa trudged its way down the short field for a touchdown to score the first points of the game.

On the very next possession, Northwestern finally got some offensive rhythm going, gaining consecutive first downs and crossing the midfield line for only the second time all day. After what looked like a first down conversion to Cam Johnson was overturned, David Braun elected to punt on fourth-and-4 from the Iowa 46 instead of going for it. On the kick, poor hands coverage allowed the ball to bounce into the end zone for a touchback, leading to a net punt of just 26 yards, hardly flipping the field.

Honorable Mentions: The divot of dirt between the one and two yard lines, the forward pass, Northwestern’s pipe dream of winning the Big Ten West, nets behind goalposts