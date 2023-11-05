Men’s soccer: Northwestern falls to Michigan 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal

“Some ledes just write themselves,” says Jake Epstein, who covers the ‘Cats for The Daily Northwestern.

As we were standing at center circle on the Martin Stadium turf, waiting to speak with Payne, and Epstein couldn’t be more right. The scene unfolding in front of the Northwestern bench following a crushing 1-0 defeat to Michigan in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament said all that needs to be said.

A drizzle, which started at halftime, continued to fall from the now pitch-black sky. Players were just standing around, some looking completely disconsolate, others with stunned expressions on their faces. There was no music blaring from a portable speaker, and no one seemed to care about going through the appropriate cooldown routine.

This atmosphere was a far cry from where it was just a half an hour ago. The bleachers, which were nearly empty at kickoff, had filled in nicely with purple. The crowd was demonstrating its own version of Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion, meeting every positive action by a Wildcat with its own reaction of jubilant noise. While the ‘Cats were still deadlocked at 0-0 with the visiting Wolverines midway into the second period, a sense they’d eventually find the back of the net surrounded the affair.

That sense of inevitability wasn’t built on delusion. Northwestern, indeed, had been the better side in most, if not all, departments. It was outshooting Michigan, pressing both relentlessly and effectively and keeping the ball in the Wolverines’ half. All it was truly lacking was the final product.

And then, in a matter of mere moments, one Michigan attack out of nothing flipped the entire game on its head. In the 72nd minute, a deflected shot from Wolverine RB Matthew Fisher fell right to the feet of striker Alex Waggoner, who simply couldn’t miss from eight yards out. The visitors held a 1-0 lead, and an NU goal went from being a formality to a necessity.

Over the next 18 minutes of game time, which likely lasted twice as long in real time due to various officiating-related reasons, black shirts surged forward while Michigan sat deeper than ever — its shape was predominantly a 6-2-2. A couple of near misses and penalty shouts went by, and for the second time in a week, Northwestern was unable to breach the Michigan defense. For the second time in a week, the Wildcats’ title aspirations were shattered by the boys from Ann Arbor. For the second time in a week, NU suffered a defeat at the hands of the Wolverines when it probably shouldn’t have.

Contentious refereeing decisions aside — and believe me, there were quite a few — the final result was certainly was a bitter pill for the ‘Cats to swallow. To go from being predicted to finish eighth in the Big Ten to top of the conference standings after four games to then losing four of their last five, with that run punctuated by this result, and missing out on multiple trophies is an emotional roller-coaster theme park designers can only dream of creating.

When Payne eventually made his way over to us, we ask him questions, and he responds at volume levels barely louder than a whisper. He emphasized how proud of he was of his team and, in particular, the seniors, who stayed around and bought in when he started, but ultimately, his assessment of the game was straightforward.

“We had some chances. We didn’t take ours. They got one, and unfortunately, that’s how our game goes sometimes,” Payne says.