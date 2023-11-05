Rapid Reaction: Northwestern beats Maryland 1-0 to win the Big Ten Tournament in double overtime

The age-old saying of “defense wins championships” proved true Sunday, as Northwestern won the Big Ten Tournament Championship against Maryland to claim both the regular season and tournament titles.

It took 17 Northwestern and two Maryland corners before first-year Olivia Bent-Cole broke through to score in double overtime and clinch a 1-0 victory for the ‘Cats.

Northwestern outshot Maryland 22-8 and spent considerably more time in front of the goal than Maryland did, but the Terrapins’ defense held up until the very end. Maryland first-year goalie Alyssa Klebasko put on a clinic against the NU attack, recording nine saves and halting what is one of the most lethal penalty corner units in the nation. Meanwhile, Big Ten Goalie of the year and Northwestern senior Annabel Skubisz had five saves of her own.

The scoreless first quarter was mostly a defensive battle, as neither team saw much time in front of the goal. Northwestern drew a corner in less than two minutes, but Maryland challenged the call to overturn the offensive opportunity. The ‘Cats outshot Maryland 5-1, but don’t be fooled: three of those five shots came within one offensive possession. Both goalies, Skubisz and Klebasko, made their mark early, as Skubisz saved Maryland’s only shot while Klebasko got ahold of three from NU.

In the second quarter, things fared similarly for both teams. Northwestern drew two corners that resulted in caused turnovers from the Maryland defense, while the ‘Cats blocked Maura Verleg ‘s shot on the Terps’ only corner. The Terrapins did outshoot the Wildcats 2-0 in this quarter, but none came close to being a goal.

Both Northwestern and Maryland came dangerously close to scoring in the third quarter, but neither team availed. A shot from senior Lauren Wadas off a corner less than two minutes into the quarter had even passed Klebasko, but Maryland’s Hope Rose stopped the shot at the goal line. Three minutes later, Rose dribbled right up to the cage, but Skubisz and the rest of the Wildcat defense immediately swarmed her.

Northwestern had a prime opportunity in the third quarter after Rose received a yellow card and the ‘Cats drew two corners. However, shots from first-years Ilse Tromp and Bent-Cole were both saved by Klebasko.

During the fourth quarter, Northwestern constantly pressured the Maryland defense, but none of that effort led to a goal. A Maryland foul early in the quarter awarded the Wildcats with yet another corner, but Tromp’s shot went wide. Then, fifth-year Peyton Halsey and Bent-Cole both made shots that barely missed the post, with their slips helping force overtime as the game remained scoreless.

Bent-Cole, sprinting down the field, nearly won it for Northwestern four minutes into the first overtime, but her shot was deflected by Klebasko. The Wildcats dominated possession and drew five consecutive penalty corners in overtime, but once again, couldn’t get past Klebasko and the Maryland defense as the game headed into double overtime.

In double overtime, Wadas hit a ball right into Rose on a corner. Due to the hit, Rose, who was a driving force for Maryland throughout the game, left the game.

The magic happened seven minutes into double overtime, as Bent-Cole finally got a ball behind Klebasko to give Northwestern the win.

This marks Northwestern’s first Big Ten Tournament title since 2014, which also occurred against Maryland in Ann Arbor.

On Sunday at 9 p.m. CT, Northwestern will learn its seeding and matchup for the NCAA Tournament.