ROUNDTABLE: Northwestern men’s basketball 2023-24 season predictions

Before tonight’s tip-off against Binghamton, our staff combined forces to predict Northwestern’s 2023-24 record and result and answer a few key questions about the ‘Cats. After an unforgettable season a year ago, what do our writers predict for an encore?

Iggy Dowling

Regular season record: 19-12 (9-11 B1G)

Big Ten finish: 8th

Postseason result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 10 seed, Round of 32)

Everyone is sleeping on ____, and it drives me crazy: Ty Berry

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: vs. Maryland (Jan. 17)

One bold prediction: Northwestern gets swept by Nebraska

Make no mistake about it, this is a good team that brought back the bulk of its core. However, I do think that the loss of Chase Audige will have a very significant impact on Northwestern’s defense, especially early on as the team is figuring out its identity. The conference schedule is also very tough; NU plays No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 25 Illinois and Maryland twice each. There’s a good shot that at least six losses come from those four teams alone. To make the Big Dance again, the ‘Cats are going to have to shoot better than they did in 2022-23, and a reliable second option needs to consistently step up alongside Boo Buie.

I think Ty Berry (somewhat) solves both of those problems. After shooting north of 36% from three-point land in each of his first two seasons, he dipped down to 29% from deep in 2022-23. I’m guessing Berry will get all the way back, but he’ll be in a great spot to thrive even if that clip only improves slightly. His terrific perimeter defense often got overshadowed by Audige’s, and it’ll be more noticeable this year.

Ultimately, this team goes as far as Buie goes. I think he’ll struggle early by his standards (and so will the ‘Cats), but he’ll play like an All-American late in the year. That’ll propel the team to a second-straight tournament berth, and hot guards tend to lead teams that are March overachievers.

Bradley Locker

Regular season record: 21-10 (11-9 B1G)

Big Ten finish: 4th

Postseason result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 7 seed, Round of 32)

Everyone is sleeping on __, and it drives me crazy: Nick Martinelli

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: vs. Michigan State (Jan. 7)

One bold prediction: Three Wildcats average 10+ points per game (first time in a full season since 2019-20)

I truthfully think this Northwestern team is being underrated entering the 2023-24 season. The ‘Cats do depart two of their starting players, but I think the team upgraded in a lot of key facets with the transfers it brought in. That’s reflected in my prediction: this offense should take some massive leaps, and if the defense is at least solid, having two, three or even four players who can step up and get key buckets could prove enormous.

Another reason why I’m bullish on NU is that a lot of other conference stalwarts have either gotten worse or not significantly better. Purdue, Michigan State and Maryland seem like a clear-cut top three, but Indiana/Wisconsin/Illinois are not totally moving me. It seems like it’s anyone’s chance after that first tier.

I anticipate Brooks Barnhizer making the expected leap and then some, earning an All-Big Ten Second Team nomination to go along with Boo Buie on the First Team. Even Ryan Langborg should become a quick fan favorite with his shooting, playmaking and clutch play. Further, I think this year’s bench has more depth than last year in Martinelli, a healthy Luke Hunger and Justin Mullins. With another year of high-caliber play and postseason experience under its belt, NU could make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament, but I wouldn’t bet on anything beyond the Round of 32.

David Gold

Regular season record: 21-10 (11-9 B1G)

Big Ten finish: 3rd

Postseason result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 7 seed, Sweet 16)

Everyone is sleeping on __, and it drives me crazy: Ryan Langborg

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: at Indiana (Feb. 14)

One bold prediction: Boo Buie will not be the leading scorer for the ‘Cats

And. Here. We. Go.

Northwestern basketball is back, and I could not be more excited. I firmly believe that this version of the Wildcats is better than they were in 2022. NU has three, if not four viable scoring options this season. It will not be on Boo Buie to carry the load each night because Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg can put up double digits each game.

Losing Chase Audige is a massive blow defensively, but Chris Lowery’s scheme does not require a superstar defender to succeed. Ty Berry was an excellent defender on the wings last season, and Justin Mullins has the potential to be an elite defender and will improve throughout the season. Even if the ‘Cats’ defense falters at times, NU’s ability to put up points should counteract any struggles on that end of the floor.

At the end of the day, I think Northwestern’s schedule is more difficult than last season’s, so the Wildcats will drop one or two games more than it did; however, there is no doubt in my mind that this is a tournament team. This may look real bad in March, or I will see you on Selection Sunday.

Ethan Segall

Regular season record: 20-11 (11-9 B1G)

Big Ten finish: 7th

Postseason result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 8 seed, round of 32)

Everyone is sleeping on ____, and it drives me crazy: Chris Collins

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: vs. Iowa (Mar. 2)

One bold prediction: Matthew Nicholson breaks the Northwestern record for single-season blocked shots

I’m so excited for this season of Northwestern basketball. Last season was such a glorious surprise, so it will be hard to match the pure joy of watching 2023’s magical run, but I expect 2024 to be exciting in its own right.

All three transfers (Ryan Langborg, Justin Mullins and Blake Preston) are going to be crucial to the success of this team and will fill major roles right away. While I do have some concerns about the team’s ability to replace Chase Audige’s defense, as well as a general lack of size, I think Northwestern’s offense should actually improve from a season ago.

As far as my answers above go, I’m expecting the Big Ten to be mighty competitive this season and it should be quite middle-heavy. Teams three through 10 could really be sorted in any order, making each conference game crucial. The national media does not give Chris Collins the respect he deserves. The Athletic placed last year’s Big Ten Coach of the Year in Tier 5 in their 2023 coaching tiers, a tier below Michigan’s Juwan Howard and a full two tiers lower than Penn State’s Mike Rhoades and Illinois’ Brad Underwood. Blasphemous. Collins’ work last season was as fine as any coach around the country, and I expect that to carry over into 2024.

Finally, in regards to my bold prediction, blocks technically did not become an official NCAA stat until 1986. So while I don’t expect Matt Nicholson to eclipse the estimated 123(!) blocks Jim Pitts tallied in 1966, I like his chances of passing Alex Olah’s mark of 59 from 2015. Last season, Nicholson swatted 40 balls (the 10th greatest season in the category in Northwestern history), and with more minutes and experience, a 20 block-boost seems feasible.

Patrick Winograd

Regular season record: 20-11 (11-9 B1G)

Big Ten finish: 7th

Postseason result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 8 seed, Round of 32)

Everyone is sleeping on ____, and it drives me crazy: Justin Mullins

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: vs. Michigan State (Jan. 7)

One bold prediction: Brooks Barnhizer makes an All-Big Ten Team

I think Northwestern has a legitimate chance to be a better team in the 2023-2024 season than it was in 2022-2023. On paper, this team faces a tougher conference schedule due to playing both No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Michigan State twice. Stealing a victory at home over either (or both) of those two teams would drastically change the direction and national perception of this team. While I don’t predict that will happen, I think the Wildcats are a team with enough experience and leadership that they will be able to beat middle-of-the-pack Big Ten teams and end the season in the top half of the conference.

Northwestern will have to find ways to replace Chase Audige’s production on both ends, but I think the ‘Cats have the right personnel to do just that. With Tydus Verhoeven moving on to play overseas, Liberty transfer Blake Preston adds quality depth behind Matthew Nicholson and Justin Mullins adds a lot of versatility on the wing to help replace Audige.

In my opinion, Northwestern’s returning core will steady the ship for the ‘Cats while other teams struggle with a myriad of new faces on their respective rosters. The talent elsewhere in the conference might be at a higher level than Northwestern, but the consistency and continuity for the Wildcats will lead this team to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Adam Beck

Regular season record: 19-12 (10-10 B1G)

Big Ten finish: 7th

Postseason result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 9 seed, Round of 32)

Everyone is sleeping on ____, and it drives me crazy: Justin Mullins

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: vs Illinois (Jan. 24)

One bold prediction: Northwestern leads the B1G in threes attempted per game

The race back to the Big Dance starts Monday for a new-look ‘Cats team primed to be in the middle of the excitement of conference play. After finishing with a program-record 12 conference wins and their best conference finish since 1959, it’s highly improbable we see the same magnitude of success for Northwestern in 2023-24.

However, this team is more than good enough offensively with four incredibly capable scorers in Buie, Barnhizer, Berry and Langborg and a tight defensive unit held together by defensive guru Chris Lowery. Success in non-conference play is critical, especially since Northwestern only faces two non-conference Power-5 teams, making every game before the start of conference play— especially against those Power-5 teams and Dayton on Nov. 10 — paramount for the strength of Northwestern’s resume before Big Ten play.

Buie and Barnhizer are certified buckets, and if Berry and Langborg can find their strokes from deep Northwestern will be a better offense than they were a year ago. But without Chase Audige, it remains to be seen if the ‘Cats can hold up defensively. If Northwestern grabs big wins over programs like Maryland, Illinois, Michigan State or Purdue and don’t drop silly ones to teams like Penn State or Minnesota, they should make it back to March for the first time in consecutive seasons. However, with nothing guaranteed in the Big Ten, Chris Collins and company need to hit the ground running to maximize their chances of a trip back to the tournament.

Miguel Muñoz

Regular season record: 20-11 (11-9 B1G)

Big Ten finish: 7th

Postseason result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 8 seed, Round of 32)

Everyone is sleeping on ____, and it drives me crazy: Matthew Nicholson

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: vs Illinois (Jan. 24)

One bold prediction: Boo Buie doesn’t lead the team in scoring

The Wildcats look to return to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history and make a consecutive appearance in the Big Dance for the first time in school history. Though many of its key pieces still remain intact — three of its four top scorers from the year before are returning — key players like Chase Audige and Robbie Beran parted ways after a terrific 2022-23 season.

The focal point for this team is, of course, Boo Buie. The fifth-year senior guard was extraordinary for the Wildcats last year, leading the team in points, assists, and minutes. But if Northwestern hopes to replicate their success from the season before, though, other players will have to step up. Luckily for head coach Chris Collins and company, they have a plethora of talent waiting in the wings. Among the most exciting prospects are two young guards: Brooks Barnhizer and Justin Mullins.

Barnhizer established himself as a serious threat last year, including five games of 15 or more points. Similarly, Denver transfer Justin Mullins could be a major addition to the ‘Cats with his prolific shooting, which is desperately needed for a team that finished 14th and 12th in field goal and 3-point shooting, respectively. Now the focal point of the Wildcat frontcourt, senior big man Matthew Nicholson is set to be a major part of the team on both sides of the court. After showing sparks of dominance, including a 17-point effort in a season-ending loss to UCLA, Nicholson’s role is bound to be more pronounced this coming year. With Beran gone, the 7-footer is going to need to be productive to avoid a major hole in the NU frontcourt, especially in a conference filled with talented bigs.

Brendan Preisman

Regular Season Record: 20-11 (11-9 B1G)

Big Ten Finish: 7th

Postseason Result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 8 seed, Sweet 16)

Everyone is sleeping on ____, and it drives me crazy: Ryan Langborg

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: at Wisconsin (Jan. 13)

One bold prediction: Northwestern doesn’t beat a single top 25 team... Until the round of 32

Let’s get spicy with it. Unlike last year, I don’t think Northwestern gets a big regular season win like last year’s program-shifting upset of Purdue. Michigan State is a genuine threat for the national title, and the Boilermakers have every reason to play with revenge on their minds after the way last year went. The only other current top 25 team in the conference is Illinois, and for some reason (namely, a tendency to drop winnable games against roughly equal teams) I feel like Northwestern will struggle with them as well.

However, one thing the Wildcats won’t struggle with is beating the teams they’re supposed to. Assuming they get past Dayton, the ‘Cats should be 5-0 when they play Purdue on December 1, and after that they don’t play a genuine threat until January 2 (the first matchup against Illinois). There’s a real chance the squad is 10-1 heading into 2024, and the returners will be a main reason why. Brooks Barnhizer took just 6.4 shots per game last year and didn't start at all. Both of those things should trend way up, and if the exhibition game is any indication, he might be this team’s second-best player. Matt Nicholson is also going to be key, and I think he’s due for a leap as well.

Northwestern’s hot start isn’t going to guarantee them another bid to the Big Dance, but a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament will. I expect the Wildcats to win multiple games in their first bout of postseason play, and Langborg will be the reason why. He upped his scoring by over three points per game in postseason play last year, and made 12 three-pointers in five postseason contests. You need hot shooting to succeed in postseason basketball, and Langborg provides that. I also think he’ll be the spark for Northwestern’s stunning upset of a 1-seed in the Round of 32...perhaps a certain team from West Lafayette. Am I drinking the Kool-Aid? Maybe. But this team’s experience and talent lend themselves well to postseason action.

Ascher Levin

Regular season record: 22-9 (12-8 B1G)

Big Ten finish: 4th

Postseason result: NCAA Tournament appearance (No. 7 seed, Sweet 16)

Everyone is sleeping on ____, and it drives me crazy: Matthew Nicholson

Game you’re most looking forward to that’s not Purdue: vs. Michigan State (Jan. 7)

One bold prediction: Northwestern beats a top-five team this year

The ‘Cats have a good chance to make the NCAA Tournament and continue their success from last year. Losing Chase Audige hurts, but Northwestern has become a deeper team with the additions of Ryan Langborg, Justin Mullins and Blake Preston. First-year Jordan Clayton also has a great opportunity to contribute as a backup point guard.

After watching Brooks Barnhizer in Northwestern’s exhibition game last week, it looks like he has taken on a strong leadership role as a captain. The ‘Cats will look for that kind of improvement, and if he plays with the assertiveness that he did last week, Northwestern will have a potent one-two punch.

Matthew Nicholson showed remarkable improvement last year, and I am counting on him to continue being a great rim runner and shot blocker. I am also predicting that Northwestern beats a top-five team, and that will mean taking down either Purdue or Michigan State, assuming either team is still in the top five when the Wildcats play them. While I have high expectations, the team has to have a great non-conference start to the year and continue that into conference play.