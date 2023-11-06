Men’s tennis: ‘Cats wrap up fall season with promising results at Big Ten Championships

I hate to start an article with a less than inspiring flashback, but recall Northwestern’s men’s tennis team’s success in the NCAA tournament. What comes to mind? At best, you likely summoned a traumatic flashback to a nail-biting loss to No. 4 Kentucky in the Round of 32 — a memory of what almost was. At worst, you remembered the five prior Round of 32 matches, all of which were also lost.

The ‘Cats have a historically difficult time advancing past the second round of the spring tourney. Many of those previous runs included a permutation of now-alums Steve Forman, Ivan Yatsuk, Simen Bratholm and Trice Pickens. I opined last season that the graduation of that quartet would be detrimental to the program, seeing as though those guys often occupied the top four courts on match day. But now, having had months to reflect and enjoying the benefit of analyzing some of the team’s first-years in recent outings, I’m optimistic.

Yes, Forman and co. were essential in delivering NU one of its best season’s in recent history, but there’s value in postseason success too. Maybe fresh blood can build on the recent progress, right?

After a solid showing from Jackson Caldwell, the lone freshman to make a splash at ITA Midwest Regionals, the young bunch got a more cohesive shot at match time this weekend, as NU wraps up a brief fall season. Up in Madison, Wisconsin, the ‘Cats embarked on an early litmus test at the fall iteration of Big Ten Championships: how would the young additions be able to impact the team, if at all, in early year competition against conference opponents?

The answer is generally an encouraging one. Before I go further, rest assured that the following results are separate from the ones in spring season, which play a more substantial role in tourney seeding and the like.

The Big Ten Championships are formatted for singles and doubles play. With 44 players from most schools in attendance, the intended 64-singles/32-doubles bracket offered some byes.

Up first was doubles play on Thursday. Northwestern submitted four duos: a pair of freshmen in Nick Herdoiza and Owen Megargee, a freshman-senior combo in Caldwell and Saiprakash Goli, a set of veterans in Felix Nordby and Gleb Blekher, and a young pairing in Greyson Casey and Chad Miller.

Between the Herdoiza-Megargee and Cladwell-Goli pairs only one got it done in the first Round of 32. The former lost 6-3 to a team from Wisconsin while the latter avenged their teammates with a 6-4 win of their own against a different Wisconsin double.

Thanks to so many vacancies in the tournament schedule, Herdoiza-Megargee got a second chance in a different draw within the bracket and made strides in their next attempt.

Every doubles team advanced past the Round of 16 (Nordby-Blekher and Casey-Miller had byes in the Round of 32), hopefully foreshadowing what’s to come at NCAAs in the spring, where moving on to the third layer of a tournament has proven challenging for the program.

The seasoned combo of Nordby-Blekher fell in the quarterfinals, as did Casey-Miller. Excitingly, it was largely freshmen that pushed on to the semis, as the exclusively first-year duo of Herdoiza and Megargee won their bout to push on to the finals while Goli and Caldwell got squashed by a set of Michigan rackets. In the less competitive West draw, Herdoiza and Megargee stunned a Wisconsin duo in the finals to claim the title. Talk about that for reloading in the offseason.

To save your time, I won’t list every singles outcome like I just did so painstakingly for the doubles category. In the opening set of matches, NU’s players combined to go 7-5, with almost every ‘Cat advancing in one draw region or another.

The real winners in that department were Blekher, a senior, and Nordby, a junior, both of whom made it to the semifinals in the Northeast draw. Nordby advanced to the finals, but the match went unplayed. Caldwell also zoomed through into a finals win.

In all, it was an impressive showing from a group of young rackets. Having rounded out the fall campaign, it’s looking like head coach Arvid Swan has done another good job at reshelving the team’s roster with talent. Even better than the transfer portal, which Swan has relied on in the past, his new group of playmakers are organic freshmen. Hopefully, they’re here for a while.

Now that NU has concluded its autumnal preview, it’ll go dormant for a few months — until matches start to affect records. Mark your calendars for Jan. 15, when the ‘Cats will face off against NC State to kick off the 2024 season.