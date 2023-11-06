Field Hockey: Northwestern heads into NCAA Tournament with a chip on its shoulder and more to prove

Funnily enough, the most surprising Northwestern field hockey news that came out of Sunday was not that it won the Big Ten Tournament title, but that it was named the No. 2 seed heading into the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Yes, you heard that right. The team that is on an 18-game win streak spanning two months and has been the No. 1 team in the country since Oct. 10 is not the top seed in the NCAA tournament. That title belongs to North Carolina, the ACC regular season and tournament champions. While UNC has a worse record (14-3) compared to Northwestern (18-1), it does have a higher RPI (which ranks a team based on both win-loss record and strength of schedule), which likely explains why it took the No. 1 seed position.

And while it's tempting to lament over the choices of the NCAA selection committee, this seeding might not be a bad thing. In fact, it adds fuel to a narrative that might just be the perfect bulletin board material for the Wildcats headed into the Big Dance.

It might seem like Northwestern is having a flawless season, but its recent performances during the Big Ten Tournament proved that the team had its vulnerabilities. During the semifinals against Ohio State, the Wildcats were outshot 7-3 by the Buckeyes in the first half (thank goodness for Annabel Skubisz) and only won off a third-quarter three-goal explosion. Then came the nail-biter of a championship game versus Maryland, where the Terrapin defense made Northwestern’s life very difficult until first-year Olivia Bent-Cole busted open the gates to score in double overtime. A win is a win, but that also applies to other teams—one or two extra mistakes and NU could have come out of the Big Ten Tournament empty-handed.

The Wildcats’ struggles albeit their wins, as well as their No. 2 seeding in the NCAA tournament, show that they still have so much to fight for despite all the work they’ve already done. As head coach Tracey Fuchs said when Northwestern beat Maryland in the regular season, each portion of the team’s season is the beginning of a new season. High seedings and past successes might bring momentum, but ultimately, they don’t determine future results.

However, it’s not necessarily bad that Northwestern is still trying to prove something at this point in the season. We’ve seen many times how highly-touted teams can crumble at the most unexpected moments (may I bring up Purdue men’s basketball?), so it doesn’t hurt to still have more to chase.

And the aforementioned is important for the Wildcats, who won’t have the easiest path to the Final Four in their Evanston regional. On Friday, they will face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Miami of Ohio and California, having never faced either team during the regular season. If they win that second-round matchup, they will play either No. 7 Iowa or No. 10 Louisville on Nov. 12 for a trip to the Final Four. Notably, Louisville is the only team this season to have beaten Northwestern, defeating the Cats 1-0 in their season opener. And although NU beat Iowa 2-0, the Hawkeyes are still a strong team that at one point was ranked No. 1 in the season (though they did lose three of their last four games).

If Northwestern makes it to the Final Four, they might face UNC in the national championship game, where a picture-perfect revenge arc could be shaped. Not only are the Tar Heels the team that got the No. 1 seed over the Wildcats, but they are also coached by former UNC player Erin Matson, who scored the game-winning goal against NU in last year’s national championship game.

Northwestern might have already checked off several boxes in its successful season, but the season is not over yet with the grand prize still on the line. And the Big Ten Tournament and that No. 2 seeding might just be the perfect reminder of that.

To view the full 2023 NCAA Division I Field Hockey tournament bracket, click here.