Around the Big Ten, Week Ten: Movers and Shakers

The Big Ten is starting to feel predictable at this point with how unpredictable it is. At this point, you can look at a game, imagine the most unlikely outcome, and chances are it will come true. It’s almost as if every game is determined by a random outcome generator. At the very least, that has to be the case when Big Ten West teams are involved. How else do you explain the results of this past weekend? You’ll see what I mean in a second, but for now, welcome to another edition of Around the Big Ten.

Big Ten East frontrunners… win, setting up a heavyweight fight next week

Like clockwork, the top contenders for the Big Ten East title won the games they were supposed to win, albeit some in more impressive fashion than others. Ohio State started Saturday off with a 35-16 win over Rutgers, overcoming a 9-7 halftime deficit in doing so. Penn State followed with a 51-15 thrashing of Maryland, scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter to win going away. Michigan was the last of the trio to take the field Saturday with a game under the lights at the Big House. The Wolverines eased past Purdue 41-13 behind three Blake Corum touchdowns.

The wins by each of the Big Three set us up for Round Two of the Big Ten heavyweight battle this upcoming weekend, when No. 3 Michigan travels to Happy Valley to take on No. 11 Penn State. According to ESPN Analytics, Penn State is the slight favorite, as the model gives them a 51% chance of winning. According to Vegas, Michigan is the favorite, being favored by 3.5. Although, the line has gone down dramatically since it opened at MICH -6.5. The game will feature the top two scoring offenses in the Big Ten, the top two defenses in terms of yards per game in the conference, and two of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Penn State’s Drew Allar. The big-time bout will take place this upcoming Saturday at Noon EST and will go a long way in determining how the Big Ten East race plays out.

Big Ten West frontrunners… lose, leaving Iowa out in front

Like clockwork, the top contenders for the Big Ten West crown (save for Iowa) lost the games they were supposed to win, all of which came in equally embarrassing fashion. Wisconsin got things started with a 20-14 loss to Indiana, who came into the game winless in Big Ten play. Nebraska followed that performance up with an instant classic of their own, losing 20-17 to Michigan State. Michigan State, like Indiana, came into the game winless in the Big Ten. Minnesota completed the trifecta with a 27-26 home loss to Illinois after allowing the Fighting Illini to score a last-minute go-ahead touchdown on a 46-yard touchdown pass by Illinois backup quarterback John Paddock.

Before getting into the Big Ten West ramifications produced by these outcomes, kudos first need to go out to the winning sides. The Hoosiers and Spartans got a huge monkey off their backs, with not only their first Big Ten wins of the season, but also their first wins against FBS opponents in 2023. For the Fighting Illini, their miraculous win leaves them in a good position to reach a bowl game, something not many saw happening after their loss to Nebraska one month ago. For those that lost, their individual heartbreaks broke a four-way-tie atop the division, leaving Iowa alone in first place after the Hawkeyes 10-7 win over Northwestern (more on that later). With three games to go for each team, it once again puts the Hawkeyes in the driver seat to claim the division, as according to ESPN Analytics, they are favored in each of their remaining games. Then again, the Big Ten West is the equivalent of the Upside Down, so proceed with caution.

Game of the… 19th century

Speaking of Iowa-Northwestern, leave it to the historic Wrigley Field to be the site of a game that sets the sport back two centuries. The game between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats featured quite possibly the hardest-to-watch offensive performance of any game I have watched this season, and the numbers back it up. There were just 17 points scored and only 339 total yards between the two teams. Naturally, the game was won on a 53-yard field goal by Iowa kicker Drew Stevens with 14 seconds remaining, concluding the longest scoring drive of the game, totaling 37 yards.

The biggest series of the game however was when Northwestern drove the ball down to the Iowa two-yard line with the Hawkeyes leading 7-0 late in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats ran the ball four times, with two of those attempts being the “tush push.” They failed to score any points on the drive ending inside the one-yard line and went on to lose by three. Speaking of three, each of the last three Hawkeyes’ games have resulted in 22 points or less between themselves and their opponents. Iowa plays Rutgers next weekend and there’s a solid chance that streak extends to four.