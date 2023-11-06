Rapid Reaction: Northwestern survives season opener with 72-61 win over Binghamton

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but the Wildcats secured the win in the season opener with a 72-61 victory over Binghamton.

Fresh off the team’s second-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, the ‘Cats narrowly avoided starting the 2023-24 campaign with a thud thanks to a second half comeback in front of the home crowd. Trailing by three at the break, the defense propelled the team to a turnaround in the latter half of the game, holding the visitors to just 22 points in the frame and forcing 18 Bearcat turnovers on the evening. Northwestern led the game for just 14:34 of the 40 minutes of total game action, but a win is a win, and Northwestern moves to 1-0.

Boo Buie paved the way for the Wildcats, scoring 27 points, but committed four fouls and had five turnovers. He was aided by 18 points from Brooks Barnhizer, who also notched 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks, plus 13 points from Princeton transfer Ryan Langborg. Off the bench, Liberty transfer Blake Preston contributed six points, two blocks and two steals.

For the Bearcats, Tymu Chenery led scorers with 13. Symir Torrence, Armon Harried and Dan Petcash all also eclipsed the 10-point mark.

Northwestern won the tip and in the opening seconds of the season, Buie emphatically hit a three to start the season off with some fireworks. Starting with a smaller lineup of Buie, Langborg, Ty Berry, Barnhizer and Matthew Nicholson, it was a catfight early on with the Bearcats clawing their way to an early 7-5 lead. A goaltending call against Binghamton knotted the match shortly after, with Buie responsible for all of the Wildcats’ first seven points of the fresh campaign.

A few long balls kept Binghamton in the mix early, but Northwestern responded as Nicholson and Barnhizer recorded their first buckets of the season. A major question for the team was how the Wildcats would replace reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Chase Audige on the defensive side of the floor, and the early returns were promising, with Buie and Barnhizer each recording steals early in the contest.

Tied at 12-12, a Buie miss hung around the basket and bounced perfectly into the hands of Preston, who tipped the ball in for his first bucket in purple. However, early miscues plagued the ‘Cats, as the team picked up six fouls and turned the ball over four times in the first seven minutes of the game.

Around this point came the first surprise of the game, as first-year guard Jordan Clayton subbed in. Even after Langborg added his first points of the season, the Wildcats found themselves in a 17-16 hole at the under-12 media timeout.

After the stoppage, a Torrence circus shot late in the shot clock extended the Binghamton lead to four, with Northwestern still struggling to find any footing. Another three and a few trips to the free throw stripe allowed the Bearcats’ lead to balloon to as many as 11. A much-needed layup from Barnhizer and trey from Buie brought the ‘Cats within six as the Bearcats’ hot shooting start finally began to cool off.

Following a Chris Collins timeout, an elbow jumper from Langborg off the dribble cut the lead to four, but Binghamton quickly responded with a bucket of its own. On the very next possession, Langborg showed off his NBA range with a deep three pointer to bring the ‘Cats within a possession. After a sleepy start, the team showed intensity out of the break, highlighted by an emphatic Barnhizer swat. No. 13 then ran the floor and earned a trip to the line, where he sank both of his free throws to make the score 32-33.

The Bearcats wouldn’t give up the lead easily, though. A tough jumper from Tariq Balogun kept the Wildcats at bay, and the Binghamton defense continued to force turnovers. After almost three minutes without either side adding to the point total, Nehemiah Benson drew the height mismatch against Buie and used the five-inch advantage to drain a tough jumper. In the final 90 seconds before half, the teams traded makes as Binghamton went into the locker room with a surprising 39-36 advantage.

It’s always fair to assume any team will have a little rust after seven months off, especially when breaking three new transfers into the lineup and losing two lineup mainstays in Audige and Robbie Beran, but the first half was definitely cause for concern for ‘Cats fans. The Bearcats earned seven more trips to the line than the Wildcats, allowing 39 first half points to a team that NU should have a considerable talent advantage against. Headed into the locker room, Buie was Northwestern’s leading scorer with 14, with Barnhizer at eight and Langborg at seven. In the first frame, the ‘Cats only garnered two points from their bench, even with Ty Berry only playing six first-half minutes after getting into early foul trouble.

Two minutes into Act Two, Berry hit a corner three to record his first points of the 2023-24 season. The next Wildcat possession, Langborg collected an offensive rebound off a Buie miss to tie the ball game at 41-41. Just moments later, the Princeton transfer hobbled off the court awkwardly as the Bearcats stole the lead right back. The opening night crows at Welsh-Ryan Arena began to grow ornery after a pair of controversial foul decisions: one a no-call on a Buie drive to the hoop and the other a phantom call on Barnhizer as Binghamton walked the ball up the court.

After a media timeout, sloppy play continued, including a rare miss from Buie at the free throw line. Down three, Langborg re-entered the game and his fellow transfer Preston hit a shot to cut the lead back to one. Once the sides traded makes, including a Buie to Preston alley-oop that got the crowd going, a media timeout was called with the score 47-46 favoring the road team.

Preston continued his strong debut with a steal off a Binghamton inbound pass, but NU was unable to capitalize and take the lead. Preston followed up the steal with a vicious block and then finally, Langborg hit a jumper to give Northwestern it’s first lead since 14-13, just six minutes into the game.

With a lead in hand, the home crowd went absolutely feral. A steal and another make caused an eruption as Northwestern took a three-point lead. No kidding, the venue sounded several decibels louder as soon as Langborg gave the ‘Cats the lead. I’m not sure if it was more excitement or relief, but 30 minutes into the season opener, the ‘Cats finally found some rhythm in the form of a 8-0 run.

After Binghamton ended a near-four minute scoring draught, the defense stiffened. Nicholson recorded his fourth block of the evening and on the following possession, Barnhizer drew a charge. In the first 13 minutes of the second half, Northwestern only allowed 10 points — a major departure from the 39 allowed in the first 20 minutes.

After the media timeout, Buie quickly picked up his third and fourth fouls, and as a result, had to sub out. Without Northwestern’s superstar on the floor, Barnhizer took it upon itself to keep NU’s lead intact. He drew two trips to the free throw stripe as converted all four of his shots to give the home team a six-point advantage with under six to go.

Another Barnhizer make on an offensive possession with some beautiful ball movement extended the lead to eight. Getting desperate with under four to go, the Bearcats began to revert to the long-ball, and to some success. Binghamton made two in a row and would have cut the lead to two if not for a clutch three of Northwestern’s own from the hands of Buie.

But the Bearcats wouldn’t roll over without a fight, making yet another three to keep Binghamton within fighting distance. After a mostly quiet second half, Buie repeated exactly what he did in the opening minutes of the game: taking over and scoring nine consecutive points in front of the home crowd. Two more makes from Barnhizer put the final nail in the coffin.

Nine different Wildcats saw game action in the season opener, and though it was far from perfect, the team worked through growing pains in real time to capture the win and move to 1-0.

The ‘Cats will return to action on Friday as they welcome Dayton to Welsh-Ryan Arena. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.