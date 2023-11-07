Volleyball update: Northwestern stumbles to 5-9 in conference play

Big Ten volleyball’s explosion this year makes every match feel like must-watch television. However, that was far from the case for Northwestern’s two matches last week, with its five-set win over Indiana nine days ago looking like a distant pit stop on Northwestern’s Big Ten itinerary. Let’s dive into what went wrong against the Fighting Illini and Golden Gophers.

Northwestern @ Illinois (Nov. 1)

With Julia Sangiacomo firmly back into the rotation after only playing a handful of points against the Hoosiers, the return of the graduate outside hitter breathed new life into the lineup, as she finished second on the team with ten kills against Illinois. Averie Hernandez’s 12 kills paced the ‘Cats’ offense but ultimately, wasn’t enough to match Illinois’ potent attack led by Raina Terry’s 22 kills.

The first set was tightly contested with Northwestern jumping out to an early 3-1 lead. After a couple of lead changes saw Illinois push in front 13-12, Averie Hernandez ignited four straight points for the ‘Cats to force an Illinois timeout and give the Wildcats a 16-13 advantage. Later in the opening frame, a Hernandez blast down the line brought the set to a 23-23 draw, but Illinois’ net-front presence spurred by a cheeky left-handed peg from Jessica Nunge gave the Fighting Illini an all-important first-set victory.

Riding the momentum of its 25-23 first-set win, Illinois could not be stopped to start the second set, leaping out to an 8-1 lead. But Northwestern’s resilience powered by strong play from Leilani Dodson and Sangiacomo rallied the ‘Cats back into winning the next 19 of 31 points, evening the match at 20-20. Illinois’ talent responded to Northwestern’s pushback and capped off the set with a 25-22 victory on a kill by Brooke Mosher.

As if Northwestern’s second set was not painful enough, the ‘Cats flirted with success in set three before falling to Illinois’ wrath. The teams went back and forth, with the ‘Cats eventually earning a 22-21 lead, but Illinois found an extra gear late, rallying off a 4-1 run with a Terry slam to close things out in Huff Hall.

Alexa Rousseau ended with 30 assists, Ellee Stinson led the way with 17 digs and Dodson finished with a team-high of four blocks as the ‘Cats fell to 5-8 in Big Ten play.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern (Nov. 5)

After the midweek defeat to Illinois, Northwestern returned home to face a star-studded Minnesota team coming off a 3-1 win over Ohio State. Dodson carried Northwestern early in the opening set with three kills in Northwestern’s first six points. Hernandez feeding off Dodson’s offensive outburst joined in with three kills in the next four Northwestern points to power the ‘Cats onto a 5-0 run and a 10-6 lead. But Minnesota was able to equalize the score on a 4-0 run. Both teams traded punches back and forth until a 25-25 score demanded a winner by two. Northwestern answered the call with another Dodson kill and a Lauren Carter ace, giving Northwestern an early 1-0 advantage.

Minnesota came out firing in the second set, racing out to a 4-1 lead. Northwestern battled, with Sangiacomo and Hernandez helping the ‘Cats to a 9-7 edge. After a set of runs, Minnesota responded with a 7-1 stretch before Northwestern answered with a 6-1 run of its own to take a 16-15 lead. The Golden Gophers then ripped four straight points. Although the ‘Cats came within one point six different times down the stretch, Minnesota escaped with a crucial second-set victory. Northwestern had no solution for star Gopher Taylor Landfair as her eight kills in the second frame proved to be too much for the Wildcat defense.

The third and fourth sets were more of the same for Northwestern: an uncanny ability to fail at finding a way to win close sets late. Northwestern found themselves in a 20-20 battle in set three but fueled by two kills from Lydia Grote, Minnesota scored five of the last six points to seize a 2-1 advantage. In the fourth and final set, Northwestern rallied from trailing 17-11 to leading 22-21, but without a clutch gene late, the Gophers launched a 4-2 run to end the ‘Cats’ chances of a fifth set. Minnesota relied on the hot-handed Landfair in the final frame, whose eight kills squashed Northwestern’s hopes of beating Minnesota in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1987-1988.

In the loss, Sangiacomo finished with 16 kills, Dodson had 13 kills and a career-high tying five digs, and Hernandez extended her impressive offensive run with 11 kills, making for her 10th double-digit kill total in 12 matches. Rousseau orchestrated the offense per usual with 47 assists, while Stinson posted a match-high 25 digs for the ‘Cats.

Minnesota had three double-digit kill-getters with Lanfair’s game-high 25 leading the way. Grote added 13 while McKenna Wucherer got 11 past the Northwestern defense. Melani Shaffmaster finished her day with a double-double thanks to 43 assists and a team-high 12 digs.

So where does Northwestern go from here?

With six matches left in conference play, the road does not get any easier with Northwestern’s next game at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Northwestern also still has to play Penn State on the road and host Illinois. The Wildcats, however, do have the luxury of facing Iowa twice and Rutgers — two teams with a combined two conference wins in 28 games.

With Northwestern desperate to climb its way back up the rungs of the Big Ten standings, the margin for error is thinning as time is fading. The squad’s reliance on Sangiacomo and Hernandez firing away on all cylinders forces Northwestern’s fundamentals of blocking, serve receive and serving to have to be perfect to pull out a win. Against Illinois and Minnesota, silly mistakes and costly errors in close sets meant missed opportunities for Northwestern to cash in, keeping the door open for the Fighting Illini and Gophers to hammer the Wildcats away. As Northwestern now faces a tough stretch of road games, it’s time for the ‘Cats to embody the essence of the Big Ten: beat anybody on any given day.