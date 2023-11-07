Five things we’ve learned from Northwestern’s loss to Iowa

As the month turned to November, Northwestern traveled to the friendly confines to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. In a game dominated by punts, the Hawkeyes were able to eke out a 10-7 win at Wrigley Field. With the Wildcats looking to bounce back in Wisconsin next Saturday, here are some takeaways from the ‘Cats’ loss at Wrigley Field.

Offensive woes doom the ‘Cats again

For 58 minutes, Northwestern’s defense had only given up seven points, and those only came after a blocked punt. But for 57 minutes, NU laid a goose egg. The ‘Cats’ offense looked abysmal for most of the game. The Wildcats put up 170 total yards and had to punt eight times. Brendan Sullivan was sacked five times on Saturday, which has happened in all but one of his starts this season. On the ground, the Wildcats averaged a measly 2.2 yards per carry.

In the epitome of this game, Northwestern failed to punch the ball in from the two-yard line on four plays. The Wildcats ran the ball up the gut on each play, and Iowa stuffed them every time. Mike Bajakian showed no creativity at the goal line, even after the same play didn’t work multiple times. Is Iowa’s defense one of the best in the nation? Absolutely. However, Northwestern now has three games this year where it did not break double digits and cost itself wins.

Penalties galore

Once again, the ‘Cats shot themselves in the foot multiple times on Saturday. The team has seven penalties for 71 yards; comparatively, Iowa only had three for 30 yards. It is not like these were meaningless penalties, they cost NU the game. To start the second half, Thomas Gordon got called for, what feels like a weekly, holding penalty and sent NU backward 10 yards. Because the ‘Cats were so far from the line to gain, they ended up having to punt. What happened on that punt? It was blocked, and Iowa capitalized on the short field to score its lone touchdown of the game.

It feels like there is always one penalty each week that either costs NU points or gifts the opponents points. David Braun has said multiple times that he will live with aggression penalties, but the ‘Cats are making the same mistake over and over again. These have to get cleaned up, or it will continue to hurt Northwestern’s chances of becoming bowl-eligible.

Northwestern needs a back-by-committee approach

As much as Cam Porter means to Northwestern, it is clear he does not have the same juice that he had in 2020. Porter seems to have lost a step and often struggles to get downhill quickly. Fortunately for Northwestern, it has two other backs who can help carry the load. Tre Tyus III looked great on Saturday, getting downhill and churning his legs for extra yards. At 225 pounds, he is a bruising back that can pick up short yardage situations. His never touching the ball around the goal line is baffling.

To compliment Tyus, Joseph Himon II is a pure speed back that is a problem to bring down in the open field. He can flat-out fly, and his shiftiness allows him to elude defenders and turn a basic play into a home run. He brings an element to the offense that the ‘Cats desperately need. The fact he only had one touch against Iowa is questionable at best when everyone can see he needs the ball more.

This group can be a three-headed monster, but Mike Bajakian and Chris Foster need to get the younger duo the ball throughout the game.

The run defense is improving

But didn’t Iowa go over 100 yards on the ground? It did; however, it took 41 carries to get there. The Hawkeyes averaged 2.5 yards per carry, which somehow was the higher of the two teams.

We are only a month removed from Darius Taylor rushing for nearly 200 yards, but it is night and day from the defensive line. Despite being undermanned, the ‘Cats have been winning at the line of scrimmage and eliminating the chunk play on the ground. Christian Smith and Braun deserve an immense amount of credit for the group’s improvement over the season. There is a lot of young talent on this team, and for the first time in a while, I believe that those players will be developed properly into meaningful Big Ten starters.

The ‘Cats need to close games better

There have been multiple games where opponents have given NU a scare, and the Wildcats have been able to hold on, but Iowa was able to take advantage and steal a victory. NU’s bend-don’t-break mentality works for a touchdown, but a field goal is a whole other story. Iowa only had to get into field goal range, which is quite long for Drew Stephens, yet the Wildcats kicked it off short and made the Hawkeyes’ drive much easier. Further, the play call to give Iowa a hole shot put it instantly in field goal range. At that moment, you can’t let any chunk play happen, so play tight coverage and make Deacon Hill beat you over the top.

It is frustrating because the defense played so well, yet gave up the big play when it mattered most. Braun is a young coach and will learn from this, but in the Big Ten, every game is going to be tight. Northwestern has to find a way to hold on in these matchups and not allow opponents to crawl their way to victory.