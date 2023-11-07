Three takeaways from Northwestern’s 72-61 win over Binghamton

With No. 4 Michigan State and Rutgers losing their opening games, the madness of Big Ten basketball is officially back. Although Northwestern was in danger of joining the Spartans and Scarlet Knights at halftime, the ‘Cats mustered out a hard-earned victory in a game that was too close for comfort. Here are three things we learned from the season-opening win.

If all else fails, turn to Buie and Barnhizer

Coming into this season, it was clear that Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer would have to carry Northwestern’s scoring load. But with only six players scoring points against the Bearcats, the duo’s offensive output was Northwestern’s fail-safe plan. Buie dropped 27 points on 9-20 shooting while making three-of-eight from deep. Barnhizer had his third career double-double, picking up where he left off last season, with 18 points on 4-14 shooting, 13 rebounds, two blocks and four steals. Neither was incredibly efficient; however, neither was Northwestern’s offense.

As Northwestern looked to bury the Bearcats, leading 53-50 with 6:26 remaining in the second half, Buie and Barnhizer were the only Wildcats to score for the rest of the night, racking off the ensuing 19 Northwestern points to finish things off. If anybody was questioning how the offense will operate in tight games, it’s clear it’ll be the Buie and Barnhizer show.

Northwestern needs to run the floor better

Defensively, the first half was an appalling performance for the normally stout Northwestern defense. Giving up 39 points to Binghamton felt like a punch in the mouth after Northwestern found its identity by protecting the basket a season ago. In the halfcourt, Northwestern was late on its rotations, but what really stood out was the ‘Cats’ inability to get back and stop the ball in transition.

On this play, a Northwestern miss had the Wildcats scrambling back down the floor, allowing Binghamton’s Dan Petcash to find the seam and finish with an easy layup at the basket. Matt Nicholson misplayed his positioning in the paint, focusing to guard his man rather than stop the ball leading to two easy points for the Bearcats.

A similar sequence is here with Binghamton pushing the ball in transition down the middle of the floor. No Northwestern body positions itself in the middle of the paint to stop the ball, forcing Barnhizer to catch up and commit the foul at the rim.

“They really had us on our heels [in the first half],” head coach Chris Collins said in the postgame press conference. “They were getting the ball out fast. They were pushing the ball. We were getting cross-matched in transition.”

Northwestern simply got beat down the floor in the first half against the Bearcats. Although the ‘Cats held Binghamton to 22 second-half points, giving up preventable points in transition is simply unacceptable for a team without a high octane offense.

Offensively too, Northwestern needs to push the ball when it has numbers. Too many times Northwestern moseyed its way down the floor opting to play in a half-court set. Although Northwestern has a little more offensive firepower than a season ago, this team does not have the ability to consistently dominate its half-court game. Out of the Wildcats’ 72 points, only seven were on the fastbreak. Improving the ‘Cats’ ability to snag extra points in transition has to be a point of emphasis for a team that finished 12th in the Big Ten in scoring per game last year.

Chris Collins trusts Jordan Clayton

If you look down the box score you’ll see Jordan Clayton finished with no points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal. Hardly inspiring stuff from the first year out of Medford, Massachusetts. However, No. 11 played 17 minutes — the most minutes out of any bench, playing only one minute less than senior starter Ty Berry.

“For him to come in as a freshman and give us that dirty work and that defense was pretty impressive,” Collins said in the postgame presser.

Clayton played a respectable six minutes in the first half, two minutes less than Denver transfer Justin Mullins. But with Ryan Langborg banging up his left foot in the second half, Collins turned to Clayton to fill the void over Mullins. Clayton’s strong on-ball defense, physical play and high IQ are traits that the ‘Cats admire in the young guard.

“[Clayton] just bought in from the jump,” Buie said in the postgame press conference. “He was one of the best guards on the defensive end tonight. Without his contribution, we don’t win that game tonight.”

Despite his success, Clayton seemed cautious and afraid to be aggressive with the basketball after missing his only two attempts. Nonetheless, with the way Collins managed the lineup in the season opener, expect Clayton to be a versatile plug-and-play guy that Northwestern will look to utilize off the bench.