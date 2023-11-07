Three matchups to watch ahead of Northwestern vs Wisconsin

Northwestern’s Week 10 loss to Iowa was definitely disappointing. After a stellar outing against Maryland, the ‘Cats had a chance to upset the Hawkeyes and give themselves a real shot at the Big Ten West title. Instead, they failed to capitalize on countless opportunities to jump in front and fell to the Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field.

Wisconsin’s Week 10 loss against Indiana was even worse. The Badgers, who opened the season at No. 19 on the AP Top 25 Poll, had just fallen to no. 3 Ohio State and looked to Indiana as a chance to right the ship. After all, the Hoosiers were 2-6 entering the game — still in search of their first Big 10 win. It looked like the perfect chance for the Badgers to get back on track. Instead, Indiana pounced all over the Badgers and fell to a humble 5-4 on the 2023 campaign.

After suffering tough losses last week, both teams are desperate to get back in the win column on Saturday. Here are three matchups to look for.

Wisconsin vs the first quarter

An entire month has passed since Wisconsin last scored in the first quarter. Yes, that’s right. Crucial as a fast start may be, the Badgers have struggled in the opening frame as of late, and now, it’s catching up to them. They’ve dropped three of their last four, and last week, they once again were unable to erase an early deficit against Indiana. It’s a troubling pattern that repeatedly puts them at a disadvantage to win.

For Northwestern, the first quarter failures of Wisconsin should be looked at as an opportunity. Considering the stellar defense Northwestern has played in recent weeks, an early lead could become a relatively safe one. It would be nice to see the Wildcats play aggressive football early on, taking some risks to try and secure a quick advantage.

Braelon Allen vs the ‘Cats’ front seven

Currently day-to-day with an ankle injury, Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen’s status for Saturday is still uncertain. When healthy, he is a massive bright spot for an otherwise underwhelming Badger offense. Bringing great physicality and grit up front, he is widely considered to be one of the top running backs in the country. He averages almost 6 yards per carry and has rushed for over 100 yards four times.

If he plays, he will certainly pose a challenge for Northwestern’s defensive front. After a rough start to the season, Northwestern’s front seven has really picked up its play over the past few weeks. The physicality was especially present last week, when the ‘Cats held the Hawkeyes to just 2.5 yards per carry. If Bryce Gallagher, Aidan Hubbard and the crew can maintain that same level of physicality, NU may have a chance at containing the Wisconsin run game.

Northwestern secondary vs Tanner Mordecai/Braedyn Locke

Pass coverage has been a defensive strength all year for Northwestern. Led by Coco Azema, Rod Heard II and Devin Turner, the ‘Cats’ secondary unit has performed against the Big 10’s best QBs, most notably Penn State’s Drew Allar and Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa. On Saturday, the Wildcats will look to do the same with Wisconsin’s passing attack — whoever suits up at QB.

With Tanner Mordecai also battling an injury for the Badgers, it is still unclear whether it will be him or backup Braedyn Locke lining up under center. Regardless of who has been at quarterback, many Badger fans can say that the air attack has been quite underwhelming this season. It was expected that hiring head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati and bringing in Mordecai from the transfer portal would spark significant improvement in Wisconsin’s pass game. Instead, the Badgers have seen inconsistency and stagnancy at QB reminiscent of last year — Mordecai or Locke.