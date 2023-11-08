Northwestern in the NFL, Week Nine

The ‘Cats’ 2023 season is entering its final stage, but many former Wildcats in the NFL are right in the thick of things.

Rookies and vets alike made their presences known on contenders, pretenders and laughingstocks this past week, with many vying for larger roles as the NFL season wears on.

Adetomiwa Adebawore: Indianapolis Colts, DE

Adebawore made an appearance in his fifth career NFL game this past Sunday in the Colts’ 27-13 rout of the Panthers, taking the field for a career high 30% of defensive snaps and 32% of special teams snaps.

Being on the field a lot is one thing, but making an impact is another. Adebawore recorded his first career tackle in the first half, sending Carolina punt returner Raheem Blackshear into the ground at his own 44. Later on, Adebawore made an impact with his first NFL sack, taking down fellow rookie Bryce Young for a loss of nine yards to all but seal the game for his team in the fourth quarter.

Week 10 matchup: at New England Patriots in Frankfurt (11/12, 8:30 AM CT)

Rashawn Slater: Los Angeles Chargers, OT

Slater once again led the Chargers’ O-Line to a decisive victory, this time in the form of a 27-6 blowout of the Jets on Monday Night Football. For the eighth straight game, Slater appeared in every single one of his team’s offensive snaps, helping to stifle a defensive unit that had allowed the second-fewest yards in the air to that point.

The Jets sacked Justin Herbert a whopping five times on Monday night, with six different players recording at least half a sack. But Slater and the O-Line managed to block for the run game, as Austin Ekeler provided two rushing touchdowns — the only times the Bolts’ offense found the end zone.

Week 10 matchup: vs. Detroit Lions (11/12, 3:05 PM CT)

Peter Skoronski: Tennessee Titans, OT

After returning from an injury earlier this season, it might’ve worried ‘Cats fans to not see Skoronski out on the field for every snap on Sunday. Not to worry though, as Skoronski still participated in 91% of those offensive snaps, as well as four more on the special teams end.

Titans’ quarterback Will Levis was sacked a whopping four times in the team’s 20-16 loss to the Steelers, but still managed to snap off 22 completions for 262 yards with Skoronski and company protecting him. A down week for the Titans’ O-Line, but a clear fix with Skoronski’s full return for Week 10 imminent.

Week 10 matchup: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11/12, 12:00 PM CT)

Ben Skowronek: Los Angeles Rams, WR

It was a rough week for Skowronek, who, just a week after hauling in his first NFL receiving touchdown, picked up negative yardage in a brutal 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Quarterback Brett Rypien entrusted Skowronek with a handoff in the first quarter, the first he had taken since Week 2. He promptly went to his left and ended up with -2 yards on the play, forcing fourth down and a Rams punt to cap off the first drive of the game.

Week 10 matchup: Bye week

Cameron Mitchell: Cleveland Browns, DB

Mitchell had his most productive game in his young NFL career on Sunday, racking up a career high four combined tackles and his first career pass defended in a 27-0 rout of the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

All of his tackles came when the Cardinals were 10 or more yards away from a first down, but his defense of a Clayton Tune pass to Greg Dortch is a significant milestone in his pro career. It may be a sign of what’s to come if the rest of the Browns’ secondary stays banged up.

Week 10 matchup: at Baltimore Ravens (11/12, 12:00 PM CT)

Anthony Walker Jr.: Cleveland Browns, LB

Contributing to the Browns’ nine passes defended is Mitchell’s teammate, Anthony Walker Jr. He batted down a pass intended for Marquise Brown on third down to force a Cardinals’ three-and-out on their first drive of the second half.

Aside from that, Walker didn’t have much of a chance to contribute. He recorded two assisted tackles in the first half, but only ended up playing in 62% of the Browns’ defensive snaps — his third lowest usage rate of the season. Still, the Browns found other ways to pull out a win.

Week 10 matchup: at Baltimore Ravens (11/12, 12:00 PM CT)

Other Wildcats in the NFL: Greg Newsome II (Browns), Dean Lowry (Vikings), Godwin Igwebuike (Steelers), Joe Jones (Titans), Earnest Brown IV (Rams), Blake Hance (Jaguars), Tyler Lancaster (Broncos), Joe Gaziano (Falcons), Trevor Siemian (Jets), Ifeadi Odenigbo (Jets), Evan Hull (Colts)