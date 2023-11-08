Big Ten Power Rankings, Week Ten

We're officially in the home stretch now. Each team has played six conference games, meaning there’s just three contests remaining in the regular season. Some of the rankings are still pretty nebulous, but any remaining questions will be answered soon. That’s what November college football is all about.

1. Michigan (9-0, 6-0 B1G)

Last Ranking: 1

Last Result: 41-13 win versus Purdue

Next Game: at No. 11 Penn State

Another week, another ho-hum blowout for Michigan. The Wolverines continue to annihilate all comers, with their top-ranked scoring defense allowing just 6.67 points per game. Purdue was merely the latest in a long line of victims, tallying just 10 first downs over 60 minutes on Saturday.

While the outside world debates what consequence (if any) should result from the massive sign stealing scandal that has rocked the college football world, Michigan continues to focus on the path ahead. Their next game will be their toughest to date, as the Wolverines have to travel to State College. Penn State and Michigan are the only two FBS teams to average over 40 points per game while also allowing less than 14 points per game.

2. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 B1G)

Last Ranking: 2

Last Result: 35-16 win at Rutgers

Next Game: versus Michigan State

Yeesh. Congratulations to the Buckeyes for once again gritting out a win, but that was ugly. The defense once again looked incredible (the Buckeyes still haven’t given up more than 17 points in a game this year), but the offense once again floundered. A 9-7 deficit to Rutgers (even a very good Rutgers team) is something that shouldn’t happen to the top-ranked team in the nation.

And yet, the Buckeyes are 9-0. They also have a get-right game against a severely offensively challenged Michigan State team this weekend. But mark your calendars: the next iteration of Ohio State-Michigan is less than three weeks away.

3. Penn State (8-1, 5-1 B1G)

Last Ranking: 3

Last Result: 51-15 win at Maryland

Next Game: versus No. 3 Michigan

Well, the offense is back. Drew Allar threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant romp over Maryland as Penn State fully regained form. This is a team with one of the best offenses and one of the best defenses in the country. Its one issue is that under James Franklin, this program hasn’t yet won the big game.

It’ll have a really good chance this weekend. If Penn State is truly legitimate as a contender for the Big Ten title, it has to take down Michigan this weekend.

4. Rutgers (6-3, 3-3 B1G)

Last Ranking: 5

Last Result: 35-16 loss versus Ohio State

Next Game: at Iowa

Here are the rushing stats for Rutgers over the weekend: 43 carries, 252 yards and 5.4 yards a pop. That’s against Ohio State, the top-ranked team in the CFP rankings. The Scarlet Knights has an offense, and if they’d been even passable in the red zone, they may have pulled a season-defining upset.

This was the closest a Rutgers-Ohio State game has ever been, proving the Scarlet Knights’ talent. Against Iowa, they should be able to get back on the winning track — if they can convert in the red zone.

5. Iowa (7-2, 4-2 B1G)

Last Ranking: 4

Last Result: 10-7 win at Northwestern

Next Game: versus Rutgers

They keep getting away with it, and I do not understand how. The Hawkeyes had 169 yards on Saturday — TOTAL! This offense is genuinely an affront to football, and yet this team is a questionable fair-catch call away from being 8-1 and probably a top-15 team in the CFP rankings.

Please, Rutgers. Win on Saturday. This team should not be the one that gets smacked 44-3 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten title game.

6. Maryland (5-4, 2-4 B1G)

Last Ranking: 6

Last Result: 51-15 loss versus Penn State

Next Game: at Nebraska

That’s now four consecutive losses for the Terrapins. So why are they still here? Well, every other 5-3 team in the Big Ten lost last week. Also, there’s far less shame in losing to Penn State than to, say, Illinois or Michigan State. It’s highly unlikely the run game will total -49 yards (not a typo) again.

Maryland will have a chance to prove it deserves this slot this Saturday in Lincoln. If they can win the turnover battle, the Terrapins should get back in the win column.

7. Nebraska (5-4, 3-3 B1G)

Last Ranking: 8

Last Result: 20-17 loss at Michigan State

Next Game: versus Maryland

This team would absolutely be 7-2 (and maybe even 8-1) if it had even average turnover luck. It’s the same old song for the Cornhuskers, who now have a turnover margin of -12 on the season after committing three against Michigan State. The defense is improved, but that doesn’t matter if the offense can’t stay on the field.

Maryland has forced 13 turnovers on the year. If the Terps are able to force multiple in Lincoln, look out.

8. Minnesota (5-4, 3-3 B1G)

Last Ranking: 7

Last Result: 27-26 loss versus Illinois

Next Game: at Purdue

It was a really tough loss by the Gophers, who seemingly were beginning to enter a hot streak. However, going 3-for-12 on third down and totaling just 167 passing yards would cool any team down. Thanks to the offense sputtering, Minnesota couldn’t hold on to a second half lead, and it is now firmly in the muddle of the Big Ten West.

The Gophers should be able to provide themselves some distance, though. This weekend hands them a Purdue team that lost four straight.

9. Illinois (4-5, 2-4 B1G)

Last Ranking: 10

Last Result: W 27-26 at Minnesota

Next Game: versus Indiana

Well, the Illini might be back on track. That’s now three straight games with 20+ points, and two of those ended in wins. Backup QB John Paddock led an 84-yard drive in the waning minutes to stun Minnesota and keep the hopes of a bowl game alive.

Those hopes might get even stronger after this weekend. Illinois has a fairly weak Purdue team on deck, and will look to stay hot as the temperatures stay cold.

10. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 B1G)

Last Ranking: 9

Last Result: 20-14 loss at Indiana

Next Game: versus Northwestern

What in the world is wrong with this offense? A team with Braelon Allen in the backfield should not be tied for 88th in scoring offense, and it definitely shouldn’t lose to Indiana. But with no Allen, and Tanner Mordecai long gone with injury, the team completely sputtered against the Hoosiers.

The Badgers will have another battle to deal with this weekend, as a stingy Northwestern team comes to town.

11. Northwestern (4-5, 2-4 B1G)

Last Ranking: 10

Last Result: 10-7 loss versus Iowa

Next Game: at Wisconsin

The hopes for a bowl game are still alive. However, the only way to do that is by out-mudballing the rest of the opponents on the docket this year. The offense remains incredibly inconsistent, with this loss marking the second time in three games the Wildcats have failed to crack double digits.

However, they are due for a decent showing offensively, if current trends hold. If Northwestern can get back to form, it may also be able to get back to .500.

12. Indiana (3-6, 1-5 B1G)

Last Ranking: 13

Last Result: 20-14 win versus Wisconsin

Next Game: at Illinois

A lot of streaks were snapped on Saturday: this was the Hoosiers’ first Big Ten win in their last seven conference games and their first home victory over Wisconsin since 2002. Indiana won the turnover battle 2-0 and also controlled possession, providing a much-needed momentum boost for a season that was previously a struggle.

The next game up is going to be just as tough. Illinois appears to be finding its form, but perhaps Indiana is as well.

13. Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 B1G)

Last Ranking: 14

Last Result: 20-17 win versus Nebraska

Next Game: at Ohio State

The Spartans finally have a win, Harlon Barnett’s first in his interim role. This was the lowest yardage total Michigan State allowed since their matchup with Iowa, all the way back in September. Thanks to stingy defense and some key turnovers, Michigan State finally has some positive momentum.

That positive momentum will likely come to a halt soon, however. The Spartans have to travel to Columbus to take on the top-ranked team in the land.

14. Purdue (2-7, 1-5 B1G)

Last Ranking: 12

Last Result: 41-13 loss at Michigan

Next Game: versus Minnesota

That’s now four straight losses for the Boilermakers. Even worse, all of the last three have been by 17 points or more. Hudson Card hasn’t broken 150 passing yards in the last three games either, and the offense has been unable to find traction.

Going back home for the first time in three weeks should provide some moral support, but beating Minnesota will still be a tough task nonetheless.