Where are we Wednesday: Not mad, just disappointed

As I exited the bleachers of Wrigley Field on Saturday, all I could ask myself was, “what could’ve been?” What could’ve been if all those questionable penalties and calls didn’t go against Northwestern? If Northwestern didn’t come up empty when it had four chances to score a touchdown from the one-yard line? Or, if the ‘Cats’ defense was able to stop Iowa from getting into field goal range on its final drive?

These are all questions that we will unfortunately never get an answer to.

Nevertheless, it was a mesmerizing experience to watch a football game at Wrigley. Including a flyover after the national anthem, a trophy presentation for Northwestern’s NCAA champion lacrosse team at halftime, and famed sports commentator (and Northwestern alum) Michael Wilbon singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the end of the third quarter, the atmosphere at Wrigley didn’t leave much to be desired. The football, however, certainly did.

I’m not the first to say this, but the 60 minutes played at Wrigley set the game of football back decades. Both offenses showed no prowess whatsoever and could only muster up 17 combined points in the process. Having watched the Jets-Giants game the weekend before, I had already experienced one of the most lethargic offensive showings one could ever imagine. This game, occurring only six days later, made for some good competition.

Northwestern’s 2023 season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, with each week and game providing a whirlwind of emotions, ups and downs, and unpredictable moments. Ahead of Iowa, confidence was soaring after a shocking upset victory over Maryland, in which the ‘Cats’ offense found its spark with Brendan Sullivan under center. Sullivan’s monster game, along with a tenacious defensive showing against a ferocious Maryland offense, were welcome surprises for a Northwestern team needing a late-season push to stay in contention for a bowl game.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s game seemed to change the narrative. Brendan Sullivan, who shined against Maryland, couldn’t find answers against a considerably superior Iowa defense. He played scared and forced Mike Bajakian’s offense to become exceedingly reliant on short passes and runs, which didn’t bode well against the Hawkeyes’ front seven. The defense held its own for the most part – albeit against a dreadful offense – but the NU offense didn’t play the complimentary football that David Braun prided his team on following the victory two weeks ago.

Going into this weekend’s game against Wisconsin, there is lots of uncertainty for both teams. I may have called this game unwinnable when I discussed NU’s bowl prospects a few weeks ago, but much has changed since. The Badgers are dealing with an abundance of injuries on offense, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai and star running back Braelon Allen. Their absence has been felt, with Wisconsin losing a stunner to Indiana last weekend and only winning one of their past four games. David Braun will also have to answer some questions about his starting quarterback going forward if Ben Bryant is deemed healthy enough to play. Given Bryant’s earlier successes and Sullivan’s form over his past few starts, that decision will be a tough one. It could be pivotal in determining the outcome of Northwestern’s final three games.

As the headline suggests, I’m not upset with Northwestern for how the Iowa game played out. This season’s results have far eclipsed our expectations, with the ‘Cats winning games no one foresaw them having a chance in only a couple of months ago. Losing by a mere three points to Iowa, a team with one of the best defenses in the country isn’t a sorrowing result by any means. However, given the current context of this season, along with all the missed opportunities the ‘Cats let go, I can attest that I’m slightly disappointed by the final product.

The fact that our expectations have changed this much in such a short period tells us a lot about the caliber of success that Northwestern football has reached. If you told me in early September that the ‘Cats would lose 10-7 to Iowa, I’d be incredibly surprised by the close result. Now, two months later, the fact that I am dissatisfied with this result is a good thing and signals how drastically the perception of this team has changed.

While the loss to Iowa is a crushing one, I don’t see it as a step backward but rather a step sideways that makes the path a little more rocky. The opportunities still exist for Northwestern to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2020, needing two more wins to reach the six-win threshold to automatically qualify. With games against Wisconsin, Purdue, and Illinois, the ‘Cats can do just that. For one, Purdue is a very winnable matchup in what should be the final game at Ryan Field before renovations commence. While Illinois has gotten hot lately, that game presents a massive opportunity as well. Wisconsin is undoubtedly the most difficult of the three, but it’s certainly not a lost cause for the ‘Cats as it previously seemed.

Even if the ‘Cats don’t make a bowl game, we still shouldn’t be upset about how this season has gone. Everyone thought this year would be a repeat of 2022, and for NU football to be in this position to begin with is a crowning achievement on its own. David Braun should be in contention for B1G Coach of the Year and warrants having his interim tag removed now or during the offseason. He deserves the chance to coach this team without the association of its past failures that forced him into his current predicament. This is a reinvigorated Northwestern team, and Braun should be the figurehead that leads this program into the future in an even more challenging conference next season and beyond.

So, even as Northwestern’s season took a turn in the wrong direction last Saturday, now is not the time to throw in the towel. The ride isn’t over just yet.