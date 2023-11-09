Fencing: ‘Cats get off to turbulent start versus four ranked opponents at Western Invitational

I assume most readers of this article haven’t watched collegiate fencing before, let alone kept up with the tumult of the upset-heavy Division I jabbing scene. Consider this article your recommendation to start tuning in.

Men’s college basketball kicked off with no ranked teams squaring up on Monday night. A shocking JMU upset over No. 4 Michigan State made the night worth it. Two days prior, the best fencing programs convened at the Western Invitational in a slate so packed with heavyweight programs I had to brainstorm how to fit all the action into a 500-word article (spoiler alert: this article ended up well over that threshold).

After gearing up for the season with exhibitions at the Remenyik ROC/RJCC, Penn State Open and the October NAC, the ‘Cats laid the foundation for their season this weekend in Colorado Springs.

On the Saturday docket for NU was a bout versus the event’s host, No. 15 Air Force, plus a battle against a good UC San Diego team, a litmus test against No. 4 Harvard, a duel against UNC and a faceoff versus Incarnate Word. That’s two top-20 teams in the span of a few hours. But get this: Sunday’s schedule included contests against Brandeis, No. 3 Columbia and No. 14 Stanford. Seriously.

For those keeping track, that means NU slashed and jabbed four top-15 teams less than 48 hours into its season. Though the old adage tells you iron sharpens iron, it doesn’t mitigate the sting of starting the season 5-3.

Northwestern picked up wins where it was supposed to, beating the four unranked squads (UC San Diego, UNC, Incarnate Word and Brandeis), but the purple unit managed only one win against the premier competition (No. 15 Air Force).

In the second match of the season, the ‘Cats claimed a decisive 21-6 victory against the Falcons. The sabres — a group that looks more and more formidable by the week, as stars Megumi Oishi and Sky Miller have found complements in newcomers Adele Bois and Alex Chen — swept their Air Force adversaries, 9-0.

In the other ranked match of the day, No. 4 Harvard handed NU its first loss of a season in a nail-biting, back-and-forth 14-13 defeat. Despite the ‘Cats winning in the épée category 5-4, plus in the sabre division (yes, this unit is going to be a problem for opponents this season) 6-3, a Crimson blowout to Northwestern’s foils ruined the upset attempt. The foils’ blades haven’t shined quite as hard as their counterparts so far this season, and it’ll be worthwhile to watch how that group continues to contribute to team wins.

On Sunday, NU’s slate was even tougher. Although the ‘Cats entered the day with a 4-1 record, back-to-back losses to ranked foes soured the weekend.

No. 3 Columbia had the Wildcats’ number throughout the contest, winning in every category… Handily. A 9-0 sweep versus the épées was about as rocky a start as imaginable, especially seeing as though some of Northwestern’s top-end talent resides in that division (see: Karen Wang). The Lions handled the foils and sabres both to the tune of 6-3 victories, bringing the match tally to a dismal 21-6 count. For an NU team that finished last season vying for national acclaim, such a lopsided defeat doesn’t particularly inspire hope in pundits who question whether the ‘Cats can break through this season.

An even more disappointing loss and the last match of the Western Invitational came at the hands of No. 14 Stanford. Despite being ranked 11 slots lower than their Ivy League friends, the Cardinals handed Northwestern a deflating 18-9 scoresheet. The foils, once again, fell victim to a blowout, losing 1-8. The épées managed to win their category 6-3, backed by some veteran play, while the sabres took a tough loss of their own, 2-7.

A 5-3 start is far from ideal for a Wildcat squad that finished last year’s campaign 43-13. Luckily, the Colorado meet is about as tough a weekend as you’ll find in collegiate fencing. The ‘Cats have mostly individual exhibitions for the next few months, offering a good chance to continue improving.

Next up on the team front is a Nov. 19 matchup against unranked Ohio State at the Elite Invitational in Columbus. Look for the team to add one to the win column, and pay especially close attention to how the foils bounce back from an uninspiring weekend.