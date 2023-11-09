Rapid Reaction: ‘Cats rally to beat UIC 92-86 in season opener

It doesn’t matter if it’s the first game of the season — the Cardiac ‘Cats are always ready.

In their electrifying season opener, Northwestern (1-0, 0-0 B1G) took down UIC (1-1, 0-0 MVC) for a final score of 92-86. The ‘Cats trailed by as much as 19, but they overcame the massive deficit with a commanding third quarter and closed it out with strong defense in overtime.

Melannie Daley put up an astounding 25 points and five rebounds on 12-for-21 shooting from the field. In the frontcourt, Paige Mott absolutely dominated the glass, grabbing 20 rebounds to go with 13 points. Caileigh Walsh added a solid 19 points and 12 rebounds, while point guard Caroline Lau dished it all over with 15 assists.

The ‘Cats opened the 2023-24 season with a layup by Hailey Weaver after Mott won the tipoff. They got out an early 8-2 lead, capitalizing on fastbreak opportunities and drawing two charges on a 6-0 run. However, UIC’s Dais’Ja Trotter hit a straightaway three to cut the lead to 8-5. Following a Walsh offensive foul, Krystyna Ellew connected from beyond the arc to tie the game before the first media timeout.

After the break, Daley hit a mid-range jumper to get the ‘Cats into double digits. On the next possesions, Walsh laid it in off a pretty assist from Lau, and Jasmine McWilliams finished at the rim to make it 14-10 for NU.

However, UIC started to pull away from the Wildcats. Ellew drew a foul on Alana Goodchild on a tough lay-in but missed the free throw, failing to complete the three-point play. To close out the first quarter, Keimari Rimmer banked in a three to tie the game at 16, and the Flames piled on with a half-court heave by Trotter to take the lead as time expired, giving UIC a 19-16 lead at the end of the first frame.

Opening the second quarter, Rimmer hit another straight-on three, and an easy layup by Jaida McCloud ballooned UIC’s margin to 10, prompting Joe McKeown to call a timeout for the ‘Cats.

It took nearly three minutes before Mott hit a turn-around floater for NU’s first points of the second quarter. The Flames’ offense did not relent as Danyel Middleton spun a layup high off the glass to make UIC’s lead 30-18.

NU was able to cut its deficit to single digits on the back of Walsh, yet Trotter drilled a shot from deep, pushing UIC’s lead to 16. The ‘Cats were able to trim its deficit at the half to 44-30, but the Flames dominated the second quarter by a score of 25-14.

At the half, Walsh led NU with 10 points on 4-of-7 from the field. Lau struggled with just two points on 1-for-7 shooting but added seven assists and four rebounds. The ‘Cats hit just 34.1 percent of their shots and turned the ball over eight times in the first two quarters of play.

Trotter opened the second half with a bang, hitting her fourth shot from deep to give her 19 points on the day. On the other end of the floor, Lau glided down the baseline for a pretty reverse and hit a fastbreak three to cut the lead to 10, prompting UIC to call a timeout with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

Out of the timeout, Lau continued her hot streak with another three from the right wing with five minutes left in the quarter to bring the ‘Cats within six. She rang up another highlight play with a smooth dish to Daley at the basket. Daley then hit a mid-range fadeaway off the inbounds pass and sunk a free throw to slash UIC’s lead to just one. After a Flames turnover, Lau found Mott to cap off a 9-0 run and give NU a one-point advantage. As the final seconds ticked off, Walsh hit a quick middy to bump the ‘Cats’ lead up to five to close out the quarter. NU dominated the third, outscoring UIC 27-8.

To open the final frame, Ellew cut the Flames’ deficit to two with a rapid-fire shot from deep. Walsh picked up her fourth foul off the timeout, but Makiyah Williams only hit one of her two shots from the charity stripe to make it 61-60. However, McCloud got to the line and sank one to even the game at 61 with six minutes remaining.

With five minutes left, Ellew banged home a deep shot from the corner to put UIC up by three. Off the media timeout, Weaver hit two crucial free throws to make it 64-63. The Flames pushed the lead back to five, forcing Joe McKeown to burn a timeout with 3:29 left to play.

Coming off the timeout, Walsh hit nothing but net on a three from the left wing to cut UIC’s lead to 70-68. Lau then hit a layup to knot the score with 2:25 remaining on the clock. On the other end, Kristian Young missed both free throws — her first attempt failing to even find the rim. However, a bad pass by Lau gave the Flames an easy bucket.

With 90 seconds to go, Mott grabbed her 17th rebound on the night, powered in a layup, and converted the and-one to give the ‘Cats a one-point lead. However, Rimmer fired back with a close shot of her own. Refusing to waste any time, Mott hit yet another shot in the paint and NU regained the lead with 41 seconds left. Walsh picked up her fifth and final foul with 17 seconds left, but McCloud could only hit her first free throw to even the score at 75-75. With nine seconds remaining, Mott found an open Lau behind the arc; however, she couldn’t hit the buzzer-beating three, forcing overtime in the inaugural game of the season.

Weaver struck first in the extra period, sinking a three from where Lau couldn’t hit just minutes earlier. Lau then assisted Daley on a silky mid-range jumper, boosting NU’s lead to 82-76 with three minutes left in OT.

Off the timeout, McWilliams wrestled for a jump ball and possession stayed with the ‘Cats, allowing Daley to hit yet another jumper and make it 86-80. Weaver then hit two vital free throws to extend NU’s lead to eight with 90 seconds left in the extra frame. Both teams spent most of their time in OT frantically dribbling or shooting at the charity stripe. By the final buzzer, NU came away with a 92-86 victory to start the season at 1-0.

The ‘Cats return to play on Sunday, when they’ll host the Omaha Mavericks at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT.