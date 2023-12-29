2023 Northwestern football transfer/decision tracker

Let the frenzy begin.

With the 2023 season officially over, all the attention turns to the offseason, more specifically the transfer portal. Throughout the offseason, Inside NU will keep you updated on all things regarding the portal. This story will continue to be updated throughout the winter and spring.

Outgoing Transfers

LG Josh Priebe — Committed to Michigan

Priebe was the first starter to enter his name in the transfer portal, announcing his departure from Evanston before the Las Vegas Bowl. Priebe played in all 12 regular season games in 2023 after missing time in 2022 with a torn ACL, and he earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors. In a statement posted to Twitter, Priebe cited uncertainty regarding OL coach Kurt Anderson’s job security as a reason for leaving Northwestern. On Dec. 28, Priebe — a native Michigan resident — announced his commitment to U of M.

DB Rod Heard II — Committed to Notre Dame

Heard became Northwestern’s second major transfer exit, announcing the move on Dec. 28. The grad transfer was a linchpin of the Wildcats’ defense for several years as a nickel/slot cornerback, earning a team-best 82.3 Pro Football Focus grade and accumulating four TFLs, an interception, a sack, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 85 tackles this year.

Per source, Heard has already garnered interest from incredibly high-level programs, including Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Heard announced on Twitter on Jan. 10 that he will head to South Bend.

RB Anthony Tyus III — Committed to Ohio

Per Rivals, Tyus entered the portal on Dec. 30. The junior rushed for 238 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries in 2023. He shared that he will suit up for Ohio next fall on Jan. 26.

DT Matt Lawson

Lawson played only 16 snaps in NU’s opener at Rutgers after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Otherwise, he would’ve figured to be a starter on the inside of Christian Smith’s revamped defensive line. Now, he’ll hit the portal for a second straight offseason.

OL Alexander Doost

The first-year offensive lineman announced on Dec. 27 via Twitter that he would be entering the portal. The Arizona native announced his commitment to the western Wildcats on Dec. 30.

DB Nigel Williams

Williams entered the portal at the end of November. With two years of eligibility, the Virginia native will look for a new home after playing four games in 2023.

QB Cole Freeman

Freeman entered the portal on Dec. 4, per On3. He’ll look for a chance at more playing time after providing depth at the back of the quarterback room during his three seasons in Evanston. The junior QB started the final two games of the 2022 season against Purdue and Illinois.

OL Zachary Franks

Per Rivals, Franks entered the transfer portal on Jan. 16. After playing 24 games in five seasons for the ‘Cats, the grad transfer will look to finish off his career elsewhere. He opened the 2023 season as Northwestern’s starting right tackle before Josh Thompson took the role during the second half of NU’s blowout win over UTEP.

Players Staying

ILB Xander Mueller

So far, Mueller is the only Wildcat to announce his intentions to stay for his fifth season, which he did Thursday afternoon on Instagram. Mueller was the centerpiece of Northwestern’s upstart defense this past season, earning Third Team All-Big Ten plaudits by posting three interceptions, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 110 tackles and a forced fumble. His NFL stock was already on the upswing, but Mueller will look to (if it’s even possible) have an even better 2024 in purple and white.

WR A.J. Henning

After Henning responded to and liked tweets to indicate that he’ll be back in 2024, he announced on Twitter that he would return to Evanston in 2024 on Dec. 29. Without Cam Johnson and possibly Kirtz, he’ll have the chance to have a more feature role as potentially the ‘Cats’ top pass-catcher next year.

Turning Pro

ILB Bryce Gallagher

Gallagher announced on Jan. 3 that he would forgo his final year of eligibility and enter his name in the NFL Draft. The ‘Cats’ two-year captain had 120 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles — earning a spot Second-Team All-Big Ten team.

To Be Determined

WR Bryce Kirtz

Despite being a fifth-year in 2023, Kirtz possesses an extra year of eligibility awarded to players on rosters of teams playing during the COVID-19 pandemic (both redshirted in 2019). However, he could decide to turn pro after a relatively solid season and career.

S Coco Azema

Azema redshirted his first season in 2019 and spent five total seasons in Evanston. He has one more year left due to COVID.

CB Garnett Hollis Jr.

Hollis capped a standout 2023 with a marquee showing in the Las Vegas Bowl, racking up a critical pass deflection and three stops. He would definitely attract interest at the next level if he elects to declare for the draft, but he also could remain with Northwestern for 2024.

EDGE Jaylen Pate

EDGE Richie Hagarty

Both Pate and Hagarty are college football veterans, with Northwestern being their second stops. Yet, both have a year of eligibility left on the docket, according to their Twitter pages. The two combined for 35 pressures, 5.5 sacks and seven TFLs in 2023, with Pate becoming the Wildcats’ top regular EDGE player. It would certainly provide a critical add to a deeper group if the two stay; if not, look for EDGE to be a position to target in the portal with Anto Saka, Aidan Hubbard and Michael Kilbane returning.

RB Cam Porter

Porter has two years left of eligibility due to COVID and a medical redshirt when he tore his ACL in fall camp in 2021. In 2023, Porter served as the bell cow for the Wildcats, racking up 651 rushing yards and four touchdowns, adding 121 and a score in the passing game. No. 4 started to find his groove in the back half of the season, having strong performances against Wisconsin and Purdue. In 2024, the ‘Cats may take a back-by-committee approach with Joseph Himon II, Tre Tyus II, and Caleb Komolafe showing flashes in 2023.

EDGE Sean McLaughlin

RG Dom D’Antonio

OC Ben Wrather

Players Out of Eligibility

QB Ben Bryant

WR Cam Johnson

TE Charlie Mangieri