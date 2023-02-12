Gamethread/How to watch Purdue at Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio

On Super Bowl Sunday, Northwestern will have the chance to make a resounding statement against the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It’s NU’s first game against a national No. 1 since it lost to Michigan in 2013, and it will mark the first time the nation’s top-ranked team has come to Evanston since Ohio State did in 2011.

The ‘Cats are 0-18 in their history against top-ranked opponents. Needless to say, an upset over Purdue would do wonders for their tournament resume. Follow along here or via our Twitter this afternoon!

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: BTN

Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Purdue -4.5, O/U 131.5 (SportsLine)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II (ankle): OUT, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein; F Luke Hunger: out for season

Purdue: None