Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio

After pulling off one of the more improbable upsets of the entire college basketball season only three days ago, the Wildcats are back in action against another ranked team from Indiana: the No. 14 Hoosiers. Follow along here as Chris Collins & Northwestern look to collect their 10th conference win in a marquee primetime battle.
Broadcast Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)
Game Time: 8 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports
Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Indiana -2.5, O/U 134.5 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — out (ankle); F Luke Hunger — out (for season)
Indiana: G Xavier Johnson — out; F Race Thompson — questionable
