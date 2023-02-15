 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio

The 'Cats look to make it two straight home wins over ranked opponents.

By Inside NU Archives
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Indiana Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

After pulling off one of the more improbable upsets of the entire college basketball season only three days ago, the Wildcats are back in action against another ranked team from Indiana: the No. 14 Hoosiers. Follow along here as Chris Collins & Northwestern look to collect their 10th conference win in a marquee primetime battle.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Indiana -2.5, O/U 134.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — out (ankle); F Luke Hunger — out (for season)

Indiana: G Xavier Johnson — out; F Race Thompson — questionable

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...