Gamethread/How to watch Iowa at Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio

After consecutive wins against ranked foes Purdue and Indiana, Northwestern has the chance to continue its winning ways against Iowa as the Hawkeyes come to town. The two teams faced off a few week ago, where Iowa captured an 86-70 victory. With both teams near the top of the conference standings, Sunday’s matchup has major implications for both sides as they jockey for positioning ahead of the conference tournament. Follow along as the ‘Cats seek a fifth straight victory and revenge.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Iowa -2, O/U 145.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — OUT indefinitely (ankle); F Luke Hunger — OUT for season (foot)

Iowa: None