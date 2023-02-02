Gamethread/How to watch Michigan at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

After Iowa ended Northwestern’s three-game win streak on Tuesday with an 86-70 victory in Iowa City, the ‘Cats will look to pick up a crucial win against Michigan tonight. NU faced the Wolverines on Jan. 15 in Ann Arbor, falling to the Maize and Blue 85-78. It will look to even the season series and pick up its first win against Michigan since 2018. Follow along with the action here and on our Twitter!

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: WGN Radio 720/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -3.5, O/U 139.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper (ankle) — GAME-TIME DECISION, F Luke Hunger (foot) — out for season

Michigan: F Youssef Khayat (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE, G Jaelin Llewellyn (knee) — out for season