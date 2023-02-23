Men’s Golf: ‘Cats place fifth at The Prestige

Northwestern Men’s Golf traveled to La Quinta, California to compete at The Prestige collegiate invitational, impressively finishing in fifth place in a crowded and competitive 24-team field featuring some of the nation’s top programs.

The ‘Cats posted a total score of +14 over the tournament’s three rounds, with three ‘Cats finishing in the top 20 at PGA West, home of The American Express professional golf tournament won by world No. 1 Jon Rahm earlier this year.

Senior James Imai finished tied for 9th place and under par for the week with a score of -1, and both David Nyfjäll and Daniel Svärd finished in the Top 20.

Imai came out to begin the competition two over par after the first round, but followed that up with a total of 68 strokes on the 71-par course in Round Two. His all-around solid par performance in the third round ensured Imai would finish in the top ten overall. Nyfjäll entered the final round three under par, but a plus-six outing in the third round gave him an overall score of three-over-par and placed him third on the team.

Pepperdine ran away with the team title, posting an eight under finish and claiming victory by six strokes. In the individual competition, Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech, the No. 3 ranked amateur in the world, became the event’s first three-peat winner, shooting six under for the tournament.

Next up for the ‘Cats is the Wake Forest Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina on March 6 and 7. The tournament will be played at the signature No. 2 course, widely recognized as one of America’s greatest and most iconic golf courses, and where the U.S. Open is set to return in 2024. The Wildcats will have their hands full on those slippery Donald Ross greens.