Gamethread/How to watch Wisconsin at Northwestern

It’s Senior Night in Evanston! Kaylah Rainey and Laya Hartman will play their final home game in purple and white tonight against Wisconsin. Follow along with our Twitter for the pregame honors and game coverage. Below is some information about tonight’s clash, which will tip off in just under 15 minutes.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Injury Report

Northwestern: TBD

Wisconsin: TBD