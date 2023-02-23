Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Illinois: TV, streaming, radio

Northwestern rides into Champaign fresh off arguably the greatest week in program history. The ‘Cats are set to play an Illinois team that is coming off a nine-point win over Minnesota on Monday. The two teams squared off on Jan. 4, when NU took down the Illini for a 73-60 win that ended up setting the tone for Northwestern’s success in the ensuing two months. Chris Collins’ squad will look to win two in a single season against Illinois for the first time since 1966. Follow along here throughout the game, which tips off in just under 50 minutes!

Broadcast Information

Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Information

Illinois -7.5, O/U 136.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — questionable (ankle/foot), F Luke Hunger — out (for season)

Illinois: G Terrence Shannon Jr. — available (concussion)