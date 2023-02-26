Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Maryland: TV, streaming, radio

When No. 21 Northwestern led 37-19 at halftime of Thursday’s road contest against the Illini — with Boo Buie outscoring Illinois himself — it felt as if a sort of nirvana had been reached as a Wildcat fan. 20 minutes later, reality struck: the Wildcats choked away their significant margin, witnessing the breaking of their five-game winning streak. With only three games left and the Big Ten race heating up, NU seeks to avoid two consecutive losses when it travels to Maryland for a morning matinee. Follow all the action between the two top-tier squads below.
Broadcast Information
Location: Xfinity Center (College Park, Maryland)
Game Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports
Radio: WGN Radio 720
Betting Line
Maryland -6.5, O/U 129
Injury Report
Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — questionable (ankle/foot), F Luke Hunger — out (for season)
Maryland: TBD
