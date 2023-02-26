 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Maryland: TV, streaming, radio

The Wildcats look to avoid a two-game losing streak on the road.

By Inside NU Archives
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When No. 21 Northwestern led 37-19 at halftime of Thursday’s road contest against the Illini — with Boo Buie outscoring Illinois himself — it felt as if a sort of nirvana had been reached as a Wildcat fan. 20 minutes later, reality struck: the Wildcats choked away their significant margin, witnessing the breaking of their five-game winning streak. With only three games left and the Big Ten race heating up, NU seeks to avoid two consecutive losses when it travels to Maryland for a morning matinee. Follow all the action between the two top-tier squads below.

Broadcast Information

Location: Xfinity Center (College Park, Maryland)

Game Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

Maryland -6.5, O/U 129

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — questionable (ankle/foot), F Luke Hunger — out (for season)

Maryland: TBD

