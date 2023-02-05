 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Wisconsin: TV, radio, streaming

The ‘Cats look to emerge victorious in the Kohl Center for the first time since 2018.

By Inside NU Archives
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

So far this week, Northwestern has lost two straight games — not only tanking its momentum, but also precipitously decreasing its tournament chances. At 15-7 and 6-5 in the Big Ten, the Wildcats now only have a 33.6% chance of making the NCAA Tournament, per Barttorvik’s Tourneycast. It’s do-or-die time for Chris Collins & Co. as they head north to take on Wisconsin on Sunday night. Follow along here for updates and information about the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisc.)

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Wisconsin -3.5, O/U 125 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II: TBD (ankle), F Luke Hunger: out for season

Wisconsin: TBD

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...