Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Wisconsin: TV, radio, streaming

So far this week, Northwestern has lost two straight games — not only tanking its momentum, but also precipitously decreasing its tournament chances. At 15-7 and 6-5 in the Big Ten, the Wildcats now only have a 33.6% chance of making the NCAA Tournament, per Barttorvik’s Tourneycast. It’s do-or-die time for Chris Collins & Co. as they head north to take on Wisconsin on Sunday night. Follow along here for updates and information about the game.
Broadcast Information
Location: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisc.)
Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports
Radio: WGN Radio 720/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Wisconsin -3.5, O/U 125 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: G Julian Roper II: TBD (ankle), F Luke Hunger: out for season
Wisconsin: TBD
