Senior Bowl recap: Two Wildcats impress

Despite the disappointing season, Northwestern sent two Wildcats to Mobile, Alabama to participate in the Senior Bowl this week. Throughout the week of practices and on Saturday’s game, defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and running back Evan Hull had the chance to impress coaches and scouts. With some of the best college football talent from across the country at the event, both Wildcats were still able to stand out.

Evan Hull, RB

The engine of Northwestern’s offense this past season found himself in a crowded group of runners in Mobile that included Illinois’ Chase Brown, Tulane’s Tyjae Spears and Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh.

During the practices, Hull displayed the smooth route running and sure hands that made him such a dynamic weapon in Evanston. The Minnesota native also held up well in pass protection. With those two skills, Hull has sold himself as an appealing option for a third-down back who can be trusted to protect the quarterback or make a play out of the backfield.

Northwestern RB Evan Hull with some good recovery in this one-on-one pass protection drill vs Indiana LB Cam Jones @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/g3tfLuECyt — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) February 1, 2023

Hull’s speed and agility were also on display. On Wednesday, Zebra Technologies recorded the running back’s speed at 19.78 miles per hour, the fastest time of any back in Mobile. Hull will have the opportunity to turn heads and improve his draft stock if he runs just as fast at the NFL Combine.

During the game, Hull took the first play from scrimmage for a 24-yard run, barreling through the American Team defense. Hull finished the day as the leading rusher for the National Team, carrying the ball 10 times for 74 yards. He tacked on two catches for 11 yards as well.

Northwestern’s Evan Hull takes it 24 yards on the first play of the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/iIpwbeYBrA — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 4, 2023

Hull certainly improved his stock at the Senior Bowl and threw himself into the mix of runners who could hear their name called in the middle to late rounds of the draft. Every team has a roster spot for a shifty pass-catching playmaker and Evan Hull fits the bill.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL

Just like Hull, Adetomiwa Adebawore had a productive week in Alabama and showed coaches and scouts exactly what they wanted to see.

The most important element of the week for the senior defensive lineman might have been the measurements before the week began. Adebawore tested at 6-foot-1 and 284 pounds, with a 34-inch arm and a wingspan just over 82 inches. These dimensions are super unique for a defensive lineman. Adebawore’s shorter frame but massive arms make him like an inverted pterodactyl, allowing him to have excellent leverage against opposing offensive linemen.

During practice, Adebawore’s speed off the snap and high motor were as advertised. He dominated one-on-one drills, routinely causing problems for offensive linemen with his natural power, speed and strength. Here is Adebawore absolutely uprooting Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson, using his length and leverage to knock Patterson a full 15 yards off the line of scrimmage:

The competition in Mobile pic.twitter.com/OTEYAjN8Df — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 2, 2023

And here is Adebawore displaying some finesse, getting North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch off balance with a quick step off the edge followed by a nasty spin move back inside. If this was not a drill and a real quarterback had been standing in the pocket, it’s safe to say they would have been flattened by the Third Team All-Big Ten Wildcat:

Ade Adebawore has stacked day after day. Excellent rep v Cody Mauch. pic.twitter.com/0npX3oXr4X — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 2, 2023

Adebawore had great day after great day and displayed his versatility, dominating from both the edge and inside. Many scouts will see Adebawore as a three-technique defensive lineman at the next level and he proved he could handle those responsibilities.

At the end of the practice week, Adebawore was voted the National Team’s DL Practice Player of the Week by the offensive linemen he was playing against. This honor capped off a wildly impressive week for the Kansas City native and he left Mobile as one of the event’s biggest winners.

Both Hull and Adebawore will have the chance to build on their success at the NFL Combine and at Northwestern’s Pro Day. Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and cornerback Cameron Mitchell will join them to form a quartet of ‘Cats who could hear their name called at the NFL Draft this April.