Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern at Ohio State: TV, streaming, radio

Northwestern: 5-2 on the road, or the second-best away mark in the Big Ten. Ohio State: 8-3 at home. Something’s gotta give in this Thursday night showdown between the 11-12 Buckeyes and 16-7 Wildcats. Will Northwestern notch its eighth conference win — including second straight away from Welsh-Ryan Arena — or will Chris Holtmann’s team best Chris Collins’ for the second time this year? Follow along here for all the information you need for tonight’s game.

Broadcast Information

Location: The Schottenstein Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Game Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: FS1/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

OSU -5.5, O/U 136

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II (ankle): OUT, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein; F Luke Hunger: out for season

Ohio State: TBD