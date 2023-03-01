Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Rutgers

Although Northwestern finished last in the Big Ten with a 2-16 record in-conference, it will look to turn a new page in Minneapolis. The ‘Cats will take on Rutgers, seeded at No. 11, at the Target Center on Wednesday. If Northwestern wins, it would face Illinois tomorrow night at approximately 8 p.m. CT. Follow along via our Twitter for live updates!

Broadcast Information

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Game Time: 4:35 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: BTN

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Rutgers -2.5, O/U 132.5 (Bovada)

Injury Report

Northwestern: TBD

Rutgers: TBD