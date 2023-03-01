Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Penn State: TV, streaming, radio

Though Northwestern is currently mired in a two-game losing streak and no longer has its AP Top 25 ranking, the Wildcats are still situated where nobody could have expected: tied for third place in the Big Ten with two games left. In a year where the team’s seniors have propelled Chris Collins’ squad, it’s only fitting that such a nucleus has a chance to earn a historic 12th conference victory in potentially the group’s final game in Evanston. Follow along here as the Wildcats battle with the 17-12 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -4.5, O/U 133.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — out indefinitely (ankle/foot), F Luke Hunger — out (for season)

Penn State: F Caleb Dorsey — out indefinitely