Gamethread/How to watch Penn State-Northwestern (Big Ten Tournament): TV, streaming, radio

Not only has March arrived, but so has postseason play — this season, featuring a Northwestern team that has yet to play in the Big Ten Tournament. That’s a good thing, though: the Wildcats earned the No. 2 seed in the event, netting a double-bye for the first time in program history. Follow along here as Chris Collins and the ‘Cats battle the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Quarterfinals from nearby Chicago.

Broadcast Information

Location: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN 720 AM/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -2, O/U 130 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II (ankle/foot) — out (season); F Luke Hunger (foot) — out (season)

Penn State: F Caleb Dorsey (concussion) — out indefinitely