Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Boise State (NCAA Tournament, Round of 64): TV, streaming, radio

Two-thousand, one hundred and eightynine. That’s how many days it’s been since Northwestern last played in the NCAA Men’s Tournament, in Salt Lake City, against a one-loss Gonzaga team. Today, Northwestern dances again against No. 10-seed Boise State. Follow along here and on Twitter @insidenu for NU’s biggest game in six years!
Broadcast Information
Location: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, Calif.)
Game Time: 6:35 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: truTV
Radio: WGN 720 AM/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Northwestern -1.5, O/U 128 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: G Julian Roper II (ankle/foot) — out (season); F Luke Hunger (foot) — out (season)
Boise State: G Sadraque NgaNga (illness) — questionable
Loading comments...