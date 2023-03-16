 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Boise State (NCAA Tournament, Round of 64): TV, streaming, radio

It’s here.

Northwestern v Penn State Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Two-thousand, one hundred and eightynine. That’s how many days it’s been since Northwestern last played in the NCAA Men’s Tournament, in Salt Lake City, against a one-loss Gonzaga team. Today, Northwestern dances again against No. 10-seed Boise State. Follow along here and on Twitter @insidenu for NU’s biggest game in six years!

Broadcast Information

Location: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, Calif.)

Game Time: 6:35 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: truTV

Radio: WGN 720 AM/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -1.5, O/U 128 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II (ankle/foot) — out (season); F Luke Hunger (foot) — out (season)

Boise State: G Sadraque NgaNga (illness) — questionable

