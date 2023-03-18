 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. UCLA (NCAA Men’s Tournament, Round of 32): TV, streaming, radio

The ‘Cats look to go where they’ve never been before.

Boise State v Northwestern Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After taking down Boise State to win its first NCAA Men’s Tournament game in six years, Northwestern has the chance to reach immortality today. With a win over No. 2-seed UCLA, the No. 7-seed ‘Cats would become the first team in school history to reach the Sweet 16. Follow along with the action here and via our Twitter, where we will be tweeting live updates from Sacramento.

Broadcast Information

Location: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California)

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. CT, 5:40 p.m. PT (UPDATE: Now 7:50 CT)

TV/Streaming: TNT

Radio: WGN 720 AM/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

UCLA -7.5, O/U 126.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II (ankle/foot) — OUT (season); F Luke Hunger (foot) — OUT (season)

UCLA: F Adem Bona (shoulder) — QUESTIONABLE, G Jaylen Clark (Achilles) — OUT (season), F Evan Manjikian (arm) — OUT

