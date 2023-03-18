Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. UCLA (NCAA Men’s Tournament, Round of 32): TV, streaming, radio

After taking down Boise State to win its first NCAA Men’s Tournament game in six years, Northwestern has the chance to reach immortality today. With a win over No. 2-seed UCLA, the No. 7-seed ‘Cats would become the first team in school history to reach the Sweet 16. Follow along with the action here and via our Twitter, where we will be tweeting live updates from Sacramento.
Broadcast Information
Location: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California)
Game Time: 7:40 p.m. CT, 5:40 p.m. PT (UPDATE: Now 7:50 CT)
TV/Streaming: TNT
Radio: WGN 720 AM/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
UCLA -7.5, O/U 126.5 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: G Julian Roper II (ankle/foot) — OUT (season); F Luke Hunger (foot) — OUT (season)
UCLA: F Adem Bona (shoulder) — QUESTIONABLE, G Jaylen Clark (Achilles) — OUT (season), F Evan Manjikian (arm) — OUT
