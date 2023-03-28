 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Send us your mailbag questions!

Spring has sprung.

By Inside NU Archives
/ new
@mackhuddy / Northwestern Athletics

On the first day of spring quarter, our new editor-in-chief trio of Gavin Dorsey, Bradley Locker and Iggy Dowling is dropping its first mailbag.

From lacrosse’s dominance to Northwestern men’s basketball’s trip to Sacramento (as well as non-Northwestern sports questions), we’re answering as many questions as we can in a mailbag set to come out later this week. Drop them here in the comments below or on our Twitter — we’re looking forward to reading them!

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...