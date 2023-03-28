Send us your mailbag questions!

On the first day of spring quarter, our new editor-in-chief trio of Gavin Dorsey, Bradley Locker and Iggy Dowling is dropping its first mailbag.

MAILBAG. TIME.



Ask us (@gjdorsey7, @Bradley_Locker, @idowling11) anything: Lakeshow supremacy, spring sports, winter quarter survival skills, hot (or in some cases, ice cold) takes on good-value Sacramento food. You name it, we’ll probably answer it. — Inside NU (@insidenu) March 28, 2023

From lacrosse’s dominance to Northwestern men’s basketball’s trip to Sacramento (as well as non-Northwestern sports questions), we’re answering as many questions as we can in a mailbag set to come out later this week. Drop them here in the comments below or on our Twitter — we’re looking forward to reading them!