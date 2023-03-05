Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Rutgers: TV, streaming, radio

Here it is: the final regular season game of the 2022-23 campaign for the Northwestern Wildcats, and a consequential one at that. With a win against Rutgers today, the ‘Cats would secure the No. 2 spot in the Big Ten Tournament and break a program record with 12 Big Ten wins this season; with a loss, they’d fall to the No. 9 spot, forcing them to play in the second round of the conference tournament on Thursday morning. Follow along here as the Wildcats look to avenge their January loss to the Scarlet Knights, snap a three-game skid heading into the postseason and secure a double bye at the United Center this weekend all at once.

Broadcast Information

Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

Rutgers -5, O/U 127.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — out indefinitely (ankle/foot), F Luke Hunger — out (for season)

Penn State: F Mawot Mag — out (for season)