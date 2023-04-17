BREAKING: Denver guard Justin Mullins transfers to Northwestern

Two days, two transfers for the ‘Cats.

In a move that has been expected for a few days, rising sophomore Justin Mullins is relocating to Northwestern. The 6-foot-6 guard comes to Evanston after spending his freshman season at the University of Denver.

In his one season with the Pioneers, Mullins started 27 games, averaging 9.8 points per contest and reaching double figures 16 times. His efficient shooting percentage was over 50%, and he connected on 36.5% from beyond the arc. The newest Wildcat added 3.1 rebounds and an assist per game.

On the defensive end, Mullins caused trouble for opponents in his first collegiate season. He recorded 47 steals, the fourth most in the entire Summit League. The rising sophomore added 12 rejections as well, which put him just inside the top 20 in the conference.

The 6-foot-6 guard heads to NU to fill the massive hole left in the ‘Cats’ backcourt. Northwestern looks to replace senior guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige, both of whom declared for the 2023 NBA Draft a few weeks ago.