BREAKING: Princeton guard Ryan Langborg transfers to Northwestern

It’s hard to name a busier man in the transfer portal so far than Chris Collins.

After already landing commitments from Liberty forward Blake Preston and Denver guard Justin Mullins, the Northwestern head coach has garnered yet another high-profile transfer acquisition: guard Ryan Langborg. The news was broken by former Inside NU Editor-in-Chief Mac Stone Sunday morning and confirmed by Inside NU.

BREAKING: Princeton grad transfer Ryan Langborg has committed to Northwestern, sources tell me.



The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.7 PPG last season, including big performances against Creighton and Missouri in March Madness. Huge pickup for Collins and Co. — Mac Stone (@MacStone00) April 23, 2023

Langborg, a 6-foot-4 grad student, will join the Wildcats after playing four seasons (one of which was canceled) at Princeton. The San Diego native took a visit to Evanston this weekend, per WildcatReport’s Louie Vaccher.

As part of an unforgettable Tigers team that made a surprising run to the Sweet 16, Langborg averaged 12.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2022-23. The senior started all 32 games for former Northwestern assistant Mitch Henderson and averaged 31.3 minutes per contest.

Langborg was at his best when the lights were the brightest. He chipped in eight points, two blocks and a steal as Princeton upset No. 2-seed Arizona in the Round of 64. Then, against Mizzou, Langborg poured in a whopping 22 by shooting 4-of-12 from deep. While the No. 15-seed Tigers ultimately fell to Creighton in Louisville, Langborg left everything on the KFC Yum! Center court, scoring 26 points and notching two steals.

Although Boo Buie and Chase Audige still have until June 1 to withdraw their names from NBA Draft consideration, Northwestern has now added two starting-caliber guards alongside Ty Berry and Brooks Barnhizer, which may be a harbinger of the veterans’ statuses. Regardless of decisions or lineups, the ‘Cats have already had a very proactive offseason and seem to be rounding out their roster.