Meet Northwestern women’s basketball's class of 2023

After a disappointing 2022-2023 season, Northwestern women's basketball looks to return to being a competitive Big Ten team. The Wildcats finished 2-16 in Big Ten play, their worst record since 2008. Losing four contributors from the squad, the ‘Cats brought in three first-years to round out the roster. Let’s meet the trio of newest Wildcats.

Casey Harter

Harter comes to Evanston after playing high school basketball in Souderton, Pennsylvania. A 5-foot-11 guard, Harter spent all four years on varsity and was named captain for her two final campaigns. She was selected to the Under Armour Future 60 after her junior year.

The newest Wildcat racked up 1,211 points, which was third all-time at Souderton High School. In her senior season, she averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 points. Harter heard from multiple schools, including WBB powerhouse Stanford. Both of Harter’s parents played college basketball. With Sydney Wood and Kaylah Rainey graduating, Harter brings a new face to the ‘Cats’ backcourt.

Rachel Mutombo

Move over Matt Nicholson, there is a new journalism Mutombo in Evanston — and it is an actual Mutombo. Mutombo comes to Northwestern after spending her high school career at Good Counsel Olney, Maryland. The 6-foot-3 forward provides height to the ‘Cats’ frontcourt after Courtney Shaw graduated this year.

The newest Wildcat nearly averaged a double-double her junior year, putting up 10 points and eight rebounds. She received WCAC honorable mention her senior year.

Crystal Wang

Originally from Beijing, China, Wang comes to Evanston from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. The six-foot-two forward will provide a post presence, while being able to stretch the floor and shoot the ball.

Wang averaged 10 points and five rebounds her junior year, earning second-team Golden Coast honors. In her senior season, she helped lead Trailblazers to 31-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in the country, according to ESPN.