Sophomore guard Jillian Brown enters transfer portal

A rough season for Northwestern women’s basketball may be over, but the hits just keep on coming. On Monday morning, WBB Blog shared that Northwestern sophomore guard Jillian Brown has entered her name in the transfer portal.

Jillian Brown (5-10 SO guard, Grand Rapids, MI) recently entered her name into the portal, out of Northwestern WBB; averaged 6.6 PPG and 3.4 RPG in 21.5 MPG during the 2022-23 season — Raoul (@Raoul_000) April 23, 2023

After averaging about 30 minutes per contest and starting 25 of the 27 games she played in during the 2021-22 season, Brown’s minutes fluctuated in her sophomore year. Although she struggled shooting the ball, No. 4 was one of Northwestern’s best wing defenders. Brown was a prime candidate to take Sydney Wood’s place in the starting lineup through 2023-24 and beyond.

Should Brown leave, wing players such as Hailey Weaver, Melannie Daley and Jasmine McWilliams will likely be in line to earn more minutes. Additionally, incoming first-year Casey Harter could earn significant minutes from the moment she steps foot in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Brown is the first member of Joe McKeown’s team to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Per Sports Reference, NU hasn’t had an undergraduate player leave through the portal since Alexis Glasgow, who transferred to Penn in 2015.