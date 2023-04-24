 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sophomore guard Jillian Brown enters transfer portal

If No. 4 leaves, some key wing scorers will need to step up.

By Ignacio Dowling
Northwestern Wildcats guard Jillian Brown (C) goes to the... Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A rough season for Northwestern women’s basketball may be over, but the hits just keep on coming. On Monday morning, WBB Blog shared that Northwestern sophomore guard Jillian Brown has entered her name in the transfer portal.

After averaging about 30 minutes per contest and starting 25 of the 27 games she played in during the 2021-22 season, Brown’s minutes fluctuated in her sophomore year. Although she struggled shooting the ball, No. 4 was one of Northwestern’s best wing defenders. Brown was a prime candidate to take Sydney Wood’s place in the starting lineup through 2023-24 and beyond.

Should Brown leave, wing players such as Hailey Weaver, Melannie Daley and Jasmine McWilliams will likely be in line to earn more minutes. Additionally, incoming first-year Casey Harter could earn significant minutes from the moment she steps foot in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Brown is the first member of Joe McKeown’s team to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Per Sports Reference, NU hasn’t had an undergraduate player leave through the portal since Alexis Glasgow, who transferred to Penn in 2015.

