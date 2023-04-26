Could Izzy Scane break the NCAA single-season goals record?

As one of the most prolific shooters in lacrosse and Northwestern history, Izzy Scane often finds herself breaking and setting records. In her fifth season, the Tewaaraton Finalist has a chance at the NCAA single-season goals record.

The NCAA record is 102, which was set by Boston College’s Charlotte North in 2021. In that same season, Scane collected 98 goals for the fourth most in Division I women’s lacrosse history and for the most in Northwestern history.

Back in 2021, Scane averaged about six goals a game to tally 98 goals across only 16 games. She had eight games where she scored at least six goals, and the least she ever scored was two goals in just two games.

The two-time All-American currently sits with 73 goals through 14 games. In her first five games, Scane had 10 goals against Notre Dame and eight against Marquette and Stony Brook. As Scane has now been identified as a tremendous threat, she is frequently face guarded, resulting in an average of 4.2 goals over her last nine games. This was most prevalent against Maryland, where Northwestern claimed the regular season Big Ten title. Maryland held Scane to just one goal —the last time she scored less than two was Feb. 21, 2020 against Syracuse.

Despite having significantly fewer goals than she did at this point back in 2021, Scane still has a fair chance at taking over possession of the record — especially as the No. 1 team in the country has the talent to win the Big Ten Championship and the National Title, Northwestern could play six additional games to put her on pace for 104 goals.

The Wildcats have a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will face either Michigan or Penn State, who Scane had seven and six goals against, respectively. If NU advances, it will face Rutgers, Johns Hopkins, Ohio State (Scane scored four times against all three) or Maryland. While the Terps have one of the best defenses in the country and effectively shut down Scane, she did have five shots on goal during the match.

In NCAAs, Northwestern could face off against some of the best teams in the country like Syracuse, Denver, Boston College and North Carolina. These are teams that know to win, Scane needs to be targeted. Given three other strong shooters in Hailey Rhatigan, Erin Coykendall and Madison Taylor, who have all surpassed 40 goals this season, the ‘Cats still have the ability to win and fuel through four games for its first championship since 2012. However, given Scane’s ability, experience and the fact that she is going to be remembered as one of the best to ever play, finding the back of the cage is almost inevitable for her.

At the end of the regular season in 2021, North had 71 goals in 16 games — one less goal in one more game than Scane has now. In the five remaining games, North was able to post 31 goals. Six of those came in the championship against No. 3 Syracuse.

The postseason won’t be easy, and teams will seek to specifically shut down Scane because as the nation’s leading goal scorer, she is the most dangerous offensive player on the field. Yet, if Scane has proven anything, it’s that she should never be doubted. She’s the type of player who is going to be remembered for a long time, and there’s a reason for that.