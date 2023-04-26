Golf: Teams impress with more runner-up finishes

The Wildcats are turning it up as the season nears its end. Guess it’s better late than never to play your best golf of the year.

Men’s Golf

The Wildcats, led by 2023 Byron Nelson Award Finalist David Nyfjäll, placed second at the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate at Atkins Golf Club last weekend. While the University of Illinois ran away with the team competition, Northwestern comfortably finished as runners-up in a very competitive field with other Big Ten programs including Michigan State, Indiana and Nebraska.

Freshman Daniel Svärd’s stellar performance spearheaded the ‘Cats, as he fired a five-under 66 in the final round to secure a second place finish in the individual tournament and for the team. Svärd’s final round was tied for the low round of the tournament, taking advantage of the course’s scoring holes, leading the field in scoring on Par-5 holes and in birdies made.

Nyfjäll, in ordinary fashion, also finished near the top of the leaderboard, posting a four-over 217 over the tournament’s three rounds to place in a tie for 6th. Nyfjäll was the only player to shoot under par on the Par-3 holes throughout the duration of the event.

Northwestern will compete in the Big Ten Championships this coming weekend at Galloway National Golf Club, a private facility designed by legendary course architect Tom Fazio in Galloway, New Jersey.

Women’s Golf

The women competed in the Big Ten Championships last weekend at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finishing second behind the Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats entered the competition as one of the hottest teams in the country after winning their previous two events, the PING/ASU Invitational and the Silverado Showdown.

Champions in 2013, 2015 and 2016, the ‘Cats were looking to add a fourth Big Ten Championship to their resume, but ultimately fell short to Illinois by just three strokes. The team posted 16-over par over the tournament’s three rounds, led by Kelly Sim, who won the PING/ASU Invitational, and Laura Nguyen who both finished in the top 10 in the individual competition.

The ‘Cats now await their placement in the NCAA Regionals after a strong season. According to GolfChannel’s Brentley Romine, Northwestern is likely to be the No. 3 seed in the San Antonio Regional and compete at TPC San Antonio for a spot in the NCAA Championships.